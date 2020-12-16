In the most unusual of football falls, 13 Sacramento area players commit to colleges

Oak Ridge Trojans quarterback Justin Lamson (10) celebrates his touchdown run during the first quarter of a CIF State Division I-AA NorCal Regional game against Central of Fresno on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in El Dorado Hills. Special to The Bee

None of them played a down of football this fall in their school colors, leaving a hole in their souls the size the end zone that they like to frequent or defend.

But the 2020 year, fraught with conditioning stop-and-starts and various distance learning models amid the coronavirus pandemic, is finishing with an encouraging note for 13 area seniors student-athletes.

Each will on Wednesday sign early national letters of intent to play full-scholarship ball in college. It is a monumental achievement, given that between 2-3 percent of high school athletes nationally are able to secure full-ride scholarships for any sport. It also showed the momentum of strong junior seasons, good film clips and grades kept these individuals on the recruiting radar.

Nine months into the COVID-19 year of dread will lead to commitments to Syracuse, USC, Cal and Stanford, as well as those staying home at Sacramento State. The signatures to binding contracts add the feel good to an otherwise dark fall, leading to mixed emotions. Most athletes will sign their letters at home, with family. With most schools closed due to the county efforts to quell the spread of the virus, there will be few on-campus signing events.

“I’m excited, proud, relieved but it’s been a hard year,” said Oak Ridge quarterback Justin Lamson, The Bee’s 2019 Player of the Year, who is headed to Syracuse to play quarterback and study communications. “Having no football this fall, I’m very frustrated. A lot of us are. I think it’s ridiculous. We could have played in the fall, without fans, taken all the precautions. No sports have taken a toll on kids everywhere, for sure. I feel it. It makes me appreciate signing more. I feel bad for the guys who are not signing, who didn’t have a chance to showcase their games and seasons this fall.”

Lamson and his peers spent the fall working on their bodies and leading modified conditioning drills, when allowed. Lamson gained 25 pounds since the end of last season and is now 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

Lamson led his gritty Trojans last fall to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship in the driving rain. That game included the region’s most electrifying and fast athlete. That’s Prophet Brown, the all-purpose burner for Monterey Trail with the fun first name. He is headed to USC to play in the secondary and return kicks on special teams.

“It’s signing day!” Brown said, excitedly. “It’ll just be family with me when I sign from home. I know my mom is really excited, and that makes me happy and proud.”

Brown said he got his speed from his mother, Evangaline, who ran track growing up in Sacramento. She also named her sons Bishop and Prophet.

“I love the names,” Brown said with a laugh. “We’re a Christian family, so she gave me that name.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound Brown devastates teams with his open-field speed. He’s hopeful of a spring prep season and track season. Brown is also eager to try his hand at full-time cornerback.

“In high school, some were afraid to throw my way,” said Brown, who says he will study business administration. “I want some action. I know no one will be afraid to throw my way at the next level, and I’ll love being tested.”

Ari Patu also embraces challenges, and he’ll get plenty at Stanford as a student and player. The Folsom quarterback said signing day, “is a huge day for any family. We’re all excited. It takes a lot to get through this process.”

He added, “It’s not a perfect or ideal situation for a senior season, with no games and no definite answers if we’ll play, and it’s sad,” Patu said. “I know all the local guys will be rooting for each other.”

Patu has added 25 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame, making him a solid 205. His brother, Orin, is a linebacker at Cal. The brothers have already ribbed each other about goal-line access in future Big Games between the college rivals.

Folsom, Jesuit and Rocklin will each have two players sign letters of intent. Folsom cornerback Kaleb Higgins is off to Cal, as is Cosumnes Oaks linebacker Moses Oladejo.

Jesuit receiver/defensive back Nate Lewis is headed to San Jose State, off to its best start since 1939 at 6-0. Rocklin’s Cole Becker will kick at Colorado, and lineman Ilaisa Gonebure will sign with San Diego State. He played last season at Capital Christian, which will have lineman Kenndel Riley sign with Sac State.

Christian Brothers lineman Sawyer Hays is also committed to Sac State, which won a share of the Big Sky Conference championship in 2018.

Vacaville tight end Michael Otterstedt is off to Cal Poly. Takeshi Faupula will graduate from Yuba City but played his fall football in Utah in an effort to get a season in. The fullback is signing with Navy.

Who’s going where

Cole Becker, K, Rocklin, Colorado

Prophet Brown, DB, Monterey Trail, USC

Sawyer Hays, OL/DL, Christian Brothers, Sac State

Kaleb Higgins, DB, Folsom, Cal

Takeshi Faupula, FB, Yuba City, Navy

Ilaisa Gonebure, OL/DL, Rocklin, San Diego State

Justin Lamson, QB, Oak Ridge, Syracuse

Keleki Latu, TE/LB, Jesuit, Cal

Nate Lewis, Jesuit, WR/DB, San Jose State

Moses Oladejo, LB, Cosumnes Oaks, Cal

Michael Otterstedt, TE, Vacaville, Cal Poly

Ari Patu, QB, Folsom, Stanford

Kenndel Riley, DL, Capital Christian, Sac State

Who’d we miss?

Send names of those signing full-ride football scholarship packages to FBS or FCS schools to jdavidson@sacbee.com