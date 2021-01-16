‘Let Them Play’: Sacramento-area rallies call for kids to resume playing sports

Student-athletes in school colors arrived at more than 130 sites across California on Friday, their emotions and signage in tow. The signs read, “Sports are essential” and “Let them play!” They met at parks, in church-parking lots, on sidewalks, all at 4 p.m. in an effort to be seen and heard in large numbers.

The teenagers were backed by parents, coaches and business owners throughout the Sacramento region to advocate the importance of high school sports, or any campus involvement. In El Dorado Hills, there were some high spirits before anyone got to the microphone to talk data and hope, per the norm when young people gather. But mostly, there were a lot of glum expressions.

That has been a signature theme this lost academic year of no sports, no cheer, no dance, no marching band and no fun, all the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered schools and sports in March with an uncertain immediate future of when things can get back to anything close to normal. As the sun set Friday on the Highway 50 corridor, the backdrop sound of a water fountain didn’t drown out the pleas of kids and adults urging for at least an opportunity to resume high school sports competition, and their message came across loud and clear through masks. The academic year is half over, which hasn’t been the only thing lost.

“It’s not just games we’re missing,” Oak Ridge junior football player Luke Armstrong said. “It’s the bond, the brotherhood, memories. We can’t wait to play on Friday nights again.”

The rallies came while the pandemic is still roaring in California. The state reported almost 40,000 new cases Friday and nearly 700 deaths. Also this week, it was announced Bella Vista High School cross country coach Tom Laythe died from COVID-19.

At the El Dorado Hills rally, Armstrong received rousing applause. He and other members of the Oak Ridge football program led a chant later of, “Let us play! Let us play!”

Oak Ridge football coach Eric Cavaliere said these events are not specific to football.

“Kids everywhere are hurting,” he said. “Sports are such a big part of their lives. For a lot of kids across the state, sports helps keep kids focused, engaged, and they make it a habit, and that’s hard now.”

Roots of the rallies

None of these rallies were on campus or coach-driven events, nor were any affiliated with any schools. This was all parent-driven, stemming from the Facebook page “Let Them Play” that has gained more than 30,000 followers in a matter of days. The statewide Golden State HS Football Coaches Community added fuel to the drive with results of a study conducted among coaches across the state and spearheaded by De La Salle’s Justin Alumbaugh and Serra of San Mateo’s Patrick Walsh.

In working with more than 230 football coaches, the study showed that 700,000 total works by nearly 16,000 athletes since June conditioning produced five positive cases of COVID-19 that could be tracked to the workouts. The conclusion from the coaching study was that workouts and practices are not superspreader events.

While no education-based sports seasons have played in California since March, 35 states had football seasons, some with reduced schedules and others with stop-and-starts. Football-mad Texas is finishing up its playoff season. West Coast states have not played any prep sports since March — California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

California prep teams hope to play a reduced schedule this spring, if counties get out of the most restrictive purple tier. The California Department of Public Health on its latest guidelines for youth sports show that no prep seasons can start before Jan. 25, which would include sports like cross country running.

The prep sports governing body California Interscholastic Federation has officials in contact with the health departments to work within a scope of guidelines.

‘It’s so painful’

The mental toll of no sports concern adults and kids, who say they’re worried about depression, weight gain or loss, and suicides.

”Kids are essential, and they need to be active, because this is hurting so many people,” said Kristen Roeder, a mother of two Oak Ridge students and who organized the El Dorado Hills event. “We’re adults. We can resume games safely. We can do this. It’s been done across the country. It’s horrible what these kids, all over, have missed out on.”

The sport of cheer has also been on hold with a lot of programs not cleared to practice routines or stunts.

“It’s painful for so many kids,” said Kat Martin, the cheer coach at Oak Ridge, winners of a national championship just over a year ago. She is the mother of two Oak Ridge graduates and a current Oak Ridge senior, Briggs.

“This is supposed to be the best year of their live,” Martin said. “It’s been so hard for so many kids.”

‘Irreplaceable moments’ theme in Placer County

A rally at Destiny Community Center in Rocklin included players and parents Placer County schools. Athletes from various sports wore jerseys and held signs of “Mental Health Matters” and “It’s More Than A Game.”

Members of the Rocklin dance team performed and sang the school fight song. After Rich Watts, parent of Rocklin quarterback Richie Watts and one of the organizers of the event spoke, he handed the microphone to California legislator Kevin Kiley, a Granite Bay High alum, who faults Gov. Gavin Newsom for prep sports not playing.

Kiley is not a fan of the governor, recently writing the book, “Recall Newsom: The Case Against America’s Most Corrupt Governor.” At this rally, Kiley told the crowd, “Your coach has the right to bench you. The governor doesn’t have the right to bench every single student-athlete in the state of California. These are irreplaceable memories that you are being robbed of.”

He continued, “We know how important and how formative the experience of high school sports is — you learn teamwork, camaraderie, the rules of fair play, and you build friendships that stay with you for a lifetime. You’re being robbed of that.”

Athletes also spoke, including Del Oro softball and basketball player Jenna Birch. She recalled growing up the daughter of a football coach and years of Friday night memories. Not having any campus events has stung, she said.

“With the pandemic, our mental health is suffering, and we are losing a little bit of our identity, every day,” Birch said. “It’s so hard to stay motivated when there is no hope. Sports are such a huge part of our lives. Most of us feel lost without them. We can only take so much.

She added, “There is still time to give us back a little of what we have lost. Please listen to what we are saying. Our future is in your hands.”

Whitney linebacker Austin Hauptman said, “I know everyone in our league has been dreaming about their senior year since they were little kids. For some people, sports are all people have and is the ticket to the next level. Some people lean on it through depression.”

Whitney parent Brad Dore spoke on behalf of his student kids Kyle and Allison, “Some might say, ‘it’s just sports.’ I believe high school athletics are a fundamental component of our educational system.

”Today as a father, I’m asking our state representatives and the California Public Department of Health to expedite our return to play. Let our kids learn the lessons outside of the classroom that they desperately need, help them capitalize on these precious years, and gain the life experiences that will carry with them through the end of their days. Give them the chance to make an informed decision, under smart protocols and get back in the game.”

Citrus Heights rally

Parents and students from the San Juan Unified School District attended a rally in the parking lot and sidewalk Citrus Town Center in Citrus Heights with signs reading “Let Them Play!”

Courtney Rankin was there, the mother of a recent Casa Roble graduate and of a Casa Roble sophomore, who plays three sports. Rankin said too many students are feeling the lull of distance learning and no chance to compete in sports with friends.

“It’s heartbreaking what’s happening to kids everywhere,” Rankin said. “We’re walking a fine line with our youth. There has to be some guidelines if we get sports going, I understand that. Less people in the stands, move indoor sports outside. Some kids don’t have the parental support, and coaches play a large part there, another major factor why sports are so important. And for some, with no sports, why stay in school?”