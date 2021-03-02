Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for the Sacramento region’s top quarterback

Anthony Grigsby from Cosumnes Oaks is one of the top quarterbacks in the area. Lenie's Pictures

Who’s the best regional quarterback? It’s a subjective question, especially at the high school level of athletics, but this is a voting poll, and it’s all about fun. Still, subjective can have purpose if a quarterback on this list leads your team, or it’s your son, or kindly neighbor or student. Or if he’s a rival who took your team to task.

As a shortened spring football season looms across the region, we wonder whom you think is the best at the most crucial position in the sport? Keep in mind that several of the best are not going to be playing spring football. Bee 2019 Player of the Year Justin Lamson enrolled early at scholarship destination Syracuse. Ari Patu of Folsom is already enrolled at Stanford. Ty Uber of Ponderosa, a truck at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, opted out of spring football — not sure of there would even be a season — to focus on baseball. He will fire fastballs for the Bruins this spring as a warm-up act for his Stanford student-athlete career. Luke Carrell of Davis will play baseball this spring for the Blue Devils and next season at UC Davis on scholarship. Jacob Stewart impressed at Christian Brothers before he transferred to a Tennessee high school to play last fall.

But a region this large always has quarterbacks. Who’s the best?

Loading…