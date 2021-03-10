Roseville ready for changing of the guard with new coach

New Roseville football head coach Adam Reinking talks to his team after practice. The Tigers open the season against Christian Brothers on Friday.

When you step foot on the campus of Roseville High School, you can see and feel the football tradition. The Placer County school opened in 1912 and is one of the oldest schools in the region

In the history of the Tigers football program, there have been eight head football coaches. The school isn’t used to a lot of change; this spring will force them to adapt a little as Adam Reinking starts his first season leading the Tigers.

It’s not a huge change. Reinking served as an assistant coach for the Tigers the previous two seasons, including 2019 under Joe Cattolico, who will stay on staff as an assistant. Reinking was hear a coach at his alma mater El Camino from 2007-16.

He understands the pride and tradition of this place and doesn’t plan on going anywhere, even saying his two young daughters, “will be future Tigers.”

Reinking said his players have bought in. At the end of practices, he encourages players to wear a mask and be safe. Roseville has already dealt with COVID-19 issues in the program.

“The Roseville school district is unique in the fact that it seems like if you’re in a classroom with somebody who tests positive COVID-19, the entire class gets quarantined,” Reinking said. “Three weeks ago three starters were quarantined for two weeks. We just lost four of our linemen to quarantine. They don’t have COVID-19, which is good and they will be able to be back for the season opener, but they wouldn’t be here for 10 days.”

Reinking added, “We talk to our guys about making good choices because if one guy gets COVID-19, I’m assuming they are going to shut us down. It’s important that we are safe and the optics of it, too: Wearing a mask when you’re at school. You’re just trying to show that you’re being responsible and being a good person and doing your part to get through this pandemic.”

The Tigers have a strong senior class led by star running back Joe Brijs, quarterback Carson Errecart and linemen Kyle Mattix, Eddie Valdez and C.J. Cook. Roseville opens Saturday against Christian Brothers at 1 p.m.

“It just excites me that our seniors get the opportunity to play,” Reinking said. “The seniors that are currently on the field and at practice, they’re going to have one last opportunity to create high school memories, when so many memory opportunities have been taken from them. No homecoming, no senior sunrise, learning online, probably not a senior ball. All of those memories aren’t going to be there for them but football.”

He added, “Football is going to be something that they’ll be able to hold on to and remember for the rest of their life and will be something they’ll be able to talk about with their buddies 20 years from now.”