Inderkum showcases youth and potential in loss to Clayton Valley Charter

The Inderkum Tigers lost its season-opener 20-15 to Clayton Valley Charter of Concord Saturday night.

The future is bright for the Inderkum High School football team.

The Tigers have a championship coach in Casey Taylor, who was hired 11 months ago. He leads a roster heavy on underclassmen to complement 15 seniors. The youth was evident Saturday night and so was the potential during a 20-15 loss to 2019 CIF State 2A champion Clayton Valley Charter of Concord in what was an encouraging gauge game for the Tigers.

This opener also had some normalcy to it as Inderkum cheerleaders socially distanced on the sideline in front of a limited number of fans. Each Inderkum player was allotted four tickets for immediate family members. Fans sat socially distanced with red duct tape marked off between bleachers. Inderkum’s junior varsity team had to cancel its contest due to COVID-19 issues within the roster. Inderkum tests each Wednesday and has not had any snags for the varsity since practices started earlier this month.

“It’s awesome, (to be back out here),” Taylor said. “I feel for the kids. They’ve really struggled since they have been out of school last March. It’s been a whole year, and to get approved to be out here, it’s really exciting. I was so excited to see them play and it was fun watching them.”

Taylor added, “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. It’s been a long year. We have a great administration who wants to have a good football program and wants to win. We want to (use this season) as a platform for next season when we get going (during the next academic year).”

The main storyline after the kickoff was Inderkum starting a highly touted freshman quarterback in Maealiuaki Smith, who already has verbal scholarship offers from Florida State, San Jose State and UNLV. Playing quarterback on the varsity at that age is rare in this area. That he’s a freshman starter at one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top programs adds to the rarity and intrigue.

“It hasn’t happened much,” Taylor said on freshmen playing quarterback at the varsity level. “I know (when I was at Del Oro), Bishop Gorman had a (freshman) who played. Maealiuaki is going to have a great career. I felt he played great tonight at times. We’re excited for him. We feel like we have a great core of receivers and backs.”

The first points of Inderkum’s season came as a result of a 102-yard interception returned for a touchdown by junior safety Tanner Colvin. Inderkum trailed Clayton Valley at halftime 14-7 after Ugly Eagles wide receiver Andrew Woolard scored on a 16-yard screen pass as the half expired. Smith connected with highly touted national sophomore recruit receiver Carlos Wilson five times for 77 yards, and he had a touchdown pass to sophomore Kevin Boone-Nelson late in the third quarter. Indekrum was able to take the lead 15-14 the following possession after Clayton Valley quarterback Jake Kern committed intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Indekrkum had a chance to win the game with under two minutes to play after Clayton Valley receiver Andrew Woolard scored a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but Smith was intercepted on back-to-back drives.

The Tigers play Bella Vista on Friday in a meeting of Capital Valley Conference programs.