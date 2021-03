Oakmont High School’s James Mintmier and his teammates stand for the National Anthem before their football game against Ponderosa High School on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Oakmont in Roseville. Oakmont beat Ponderosa 15-7 for their opening game of the short spring season, adapted after year-long coronavirus pandemic school closures hampered high school athletics. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The opening-week of the spring football season in the Sacramento region featured some sterling efforts. Voting ends at noon on March 19.

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week from the opening night action:

Loading…