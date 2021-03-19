No cheerleaders and one parent at games: California changes rules for high schools

The Oakmont High School cheerleaders perform during halftime of the Vikings’ 15-7 win over Ponderosa High School during the opening football game of the short spring Friday, March 12, 2021, at Oakmont in Roseville. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

High school sports in California will look a lot different the rest of the spring.

According to updated guidelines the California Department of Public Health released Tuesday, spectators at youth and high school sports games will be limited to only one adult per player. Schools were previously advised to admit four spectators per student athlete. Under the new guidelines, cheerleaders, bands, scouts and college recruiters will not be allowed to attend games.

Most schools in Sacramento and Placer counties gave each student four tickets to give to immediate family. Most area schools also had cheerleaders socially distanced on the sideline.

“Age-appropriate supervision should be limited to a single adult (or immediate family member older than the sport participant),” the new release said. “Observers should be limited to ensure physical distance can be maintained, reduce potential crowding, and maintain indoor capacity limits. Household groups must wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet from non-household members.”

Also in the updated guidelines, the CDPH says, “Athletes and coaches should treat their team as a cohort and should only participate on one team over the same season or period of time.”

