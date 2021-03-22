High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Vote for the prep football player of the week

Rocklin’s Elias Mullican, right, celebrates running 46 yards in to scoring position against Del Oro during the second quarter of the high school football game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Rocklin. Rocklin beat rival Del Oro 29-21. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The action was intense in the second week of high school football in the Sacramento region, highlighted by quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers and two-way lineman stars, and there’s a sampling of each in this week’s Bee Prep of the Week Poll.

Voting ends March 26 at noon. Vote as often as you’d like.

Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988 and is award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
