Bee’s Best: Vote for the prep football player of the week

Nekhi Broadway, Monterey Trail: Led the defensive charge against Clayton Valley Charter with 13 tackles in a 24-13 win.

Aydan Edwards, Vista del Lago: Passed for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 1 in a 40-31 win over Inderkum.

Lucas Gomez, Laguna Creek: Set a dominating tone in the trenches at defensive tackle in a 42-0 win over McClatchy.

Devin Hall, Pleasant Grove: Had 271 yards of all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in a 24-21 win over Davis.

Nathan Kent, Rocklin: Caught 5 passes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 38-13 win over Oak Ridge.

Juliono Martello, Colfax: Rushed for 172 yards on 36 carries and scored a touchdown in a 21-7 win over Truckee.

Dylan Overstreet, Casa Roble: Rushed for 280 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 42-22 win over Center.

Tyler Tremain, Folsom: Passed for 390 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-6 win over Del Oro.