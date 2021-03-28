High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Vote for the prep football player of the week

Folsom bulldogs QB Tyler Tremain gains yardage on keeper and is tackled by Del Oro Golden Eagles TJ Willson during a game at Folsom High School on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Folsom. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

This week’s collection of Bee Prep of the Week football nominations include quarterbacks who can pass it or run it, linebackers and defensive tackles who keyed defensive efforts and fast receivers breaking games open.

Who is the Sacramento area's top Week 3 performer?
Nekhi Broadway, Monterey Trail: Led the defensive charge against Clayton Valley Charter with 13 tackles in a 24-13 win.
Aydan Edwards, Vista del Lago: Passed for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 1 in a 40-31 win over Inderkum.
Lucas Gomez, Laguna Creek: Set a dominating tone in the trenches at defensive tackle in a 42-0 win over McClatchy.
Devin Hall, Pleasant Grove: Had 271 yards of all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns in a 24-21 win over Davis.
Nathan Kent, Rocklin: Caught 5 passes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 38-13 win over Oak Ridge.
Juliono Martello, Colfax: Rushed for 172 yards on 36 carries and scored a touchdown in a 21-7 win over Truckee.
Dylan Overstreet, Casa Roble: Rushed for 280 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 42-22 win over Center.
Tyler Tremain, Folsom: Passed for 390 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-6 win over Del Oro.
Preston Vukovich, Jesuit: Scored 3 touchdowns, including the game winer, to beat Christian Brothers 34-28 in overtime.
