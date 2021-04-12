High School Sports

Bee’s Best poll: Vote for the Week 5 prep football player of the week

Cosumnes Oaks quarterback Anthony Grigsby communicates on the field during a fourth down in the second quarter against Monterey Trail at the high school football game Friday, April 2, 2021, at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove. Monterey Trail beat Cosumnes Oaks 57-21.
Cosumnes Oaks quarterback Anthony Grigsby communicates on the field during a fourth down in the second quarter against Monterey Trail at the high school football game Friday, April 2, 2021, at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove. Monterey Trail beat Cosumnes Oaks 57-21. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The action was intense Friday and Saturday in spring football fun, leaving us with a lot of Prep of the Week candidates. Voting ends Friday at noon.

Profile Image of Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988 and is award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
