The Sheldon High School softball team huddles up after a 14-4 win over Pleasant Grove on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

There are plenty of standout performances from last week. These are a few that caught our eyes. Did we miss someone or do you have a better idea? Add your favorite with the “other” option or send us a nomination for next week’s poll. As always, the poll is open to athletes from any girls sport.

Loading…