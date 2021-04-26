‘It wasn’t about wins and losses’: Five things we learned from Spring Football

Folsom’s Mitch Anderson points skyward after running in a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Lincoln during the high school football game Friday, April 9, 2021, at Folsom High School in Folsom. Folsom beat Lincoln 41-14. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Daniel Ward left campus Friday early afternoon and headed west in rural Yolo County to his house on the far side of his hometown.

The Winters High School football coach did something coaches simply do not do on game day. He chilled. He relaxed. He dove into his pool, sized up the season and soaked in the good life while wading circles around his two knee-high sons.

“I sat on the floatie and thought, ‘Hey, this spring football deal is not a bad thing,’” Ward said with a laugh.

Perspective was the best way to reflect on a campaign that never stood a chance of gaining traction in the traditional fall months due to the pandemic. The season was pushed into the spring with the caveat of squeezing games in when you can, where you can, while you can, and — “good luck!”

Coaches had their roles expanded. They became counselors, problem-solvers and chemists in supervising and studying COVID-19 test results with fingers crossed, just to ensure a game could happen, just so hearts weren’t bruised or broken any more than they already had been.

The season started with searing anguish in South Sacramento with everyone’s worst nightmare. A player collapsed and later died. His name was Manny Antwi, a senior, a center, a good kid and good student. The Cougars played on, going 3-1, and everyone rooted for their success.

The campaign ended on Friday, including in Winters, where football has mattered since the turn of the century — the previous one. Winters played host to Pierce of Arbuckle, and there was class and sportsmanship well before the varsity kickoff.

Because of scheduling conflicts, Pierce was not able to host its homecoming on campus. So Winters hosted the festivities, and the royal court sparkled. They were all there: the guys in shoulder pads and game pants, the girls decked out in outfits to match their radiant smiles. Senior Betsy Myers won. A week earlier, Durham High in Butte County hosted Pierce’s Senior Night. In short, it was a great example of small schools making big things happen.

“”Biggest thing we can learn about this spring is that it wasn’t about wins and losses, and I’m as competitive as anyone,” Ward said. “You can’t take things for granted. When you think you’ve lost something, like we all thought we lost something without sports, you appreciate things even more. I know we do here.”

Five things we learned about Spring Fling 2021:

Testing be gone





Testing in English, math and science is one thing. But the COVID-19 testing for athletes either has to end by the start of the next academic year, some 100 days away, or prep sports has have some sort of equal playing field in the lab.

What we saw this spring were school districts interpreting state and local county health guidelines differently. Some allowed for multiple tests, to be sure of results, while others mandated one test and it’s final. One positive result, and the entire team quarantines for 10 to 14 days. That’s why some football programs in Placer County had six games and a scrimmage and some such as Elk Grove had one game — total.

Let’s consider what our government-elected officials have already said. Gov. Gavin Newsom hopes that California can be fully open for business on June 15, and President Joe Biden said that by July 4 the country can fully celebrate Independence Day. By that reasoning and logic, end the football testing, unless things spike alarmingly high.

Power team momentum





Spring ball wasn’t just a chance to regain lost fall seasons. It was a chance for the powerhouse programs to size up what they have and to roll momentum right into the summer and fall months.

Top-ranked Folsom, No. 2 Monterey Trail and No. 3 Rocklin combined to go 15-0, and it’s a bummer none of them played each other. Each will return a wealth of talent this fall, including versatile twins Tyler (a passer) and Josh Tremain (a stopper) at Folsom, quarterback Frank Arcuri and linebacker Tanaki Tonga at Monterey Trail and receiver Nathan Kent and pile-driving lineman great Bobby Piland of Rocklin.

Coaches matter





More than any other season, coaches impacted their rosters this spring, keeping things together, keeping hope alive amid frustrations of delayed seasons, canceled games and general chaos. Nowhere was that more clear than at Kennedy, where coach Brian Lewis had the attention of his grieving team, implored them to compete for their fallen friend and themselves, and they did in impressing just as much as Folsom, Monterey Trail or Rocklin.

In Orangevale, Casa Roble coach Chris Horner told his Rams that if there is a season, the goal would be to win that Golden Empire League championship. They went 4-0 overall behind Dylan Overstreet and Dylan Decelle. At Natomas, the Nighthawks went 3-0 in the shortened Greater Sacramento League under first-year coach Spencer Hagan, the first league crown in the 25-year history of the program.

At Grant, Mike Alberghini became the winningest coach in section history, with 282 victories and counting. He joked that if he could weather the storm of uncertainty, anyone can. He will return this fall, and football in this region is better when Coach Al is in the mix.

Farewell to coaching greats

The region lost big-name coaches, the grind intensifying in the spring when it normally eases considerably.

Out are Terry Logue and Scott Savie at Bear River after three-plus decades of excellence; Eric Cavaliere at Oak Ridge after 12 playoff teams and a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I banner and a lot of class and professionalism; Mike Struebing of Vista del Lago, at least for a season to recharge after eight strong seasons; Aaron Gingery at Yuba City, where he made the Honkers formidable again; Jeff Evans at Granite Bay, one of the sport’s true good guys who helped plot his replacement in another true good-guy terrific coach in Joe Cattolico; and Steve Smyte at Davis, who in short order made the Blue Devils a force after some lean seasons.

At Cosumnes Oaks, Andrew Bettencourt may bow out to pursue other ventures any day now, and he’s the first to remind that he’s not into coaching for a popularity contest among peers. In fact, star quarterback Anthony Grigsby said of his coach, “He’s the most hated guy!”

But the players love him and they responded to him, and the Wolfpack went an inspired 2-1.

Small school ball rocks

Be it at Union Mine in El Dorado, or El Dorado in Placerville, or at East Nicolaus, Colfax, Bear River, Delta, Sutter or Winters, the passion and achievements at the smallest schools resonate big, in any time of year.

At Winters, mothers often wear the letterman’s jackets of their star sons. Take Kelly Lowrie of Winters. Her son Carson Lowrie is the youngest of three stellar Lowrie brothers, following in the cleat marks of Jake and Dalton for title teams at Winters. Carson could play anywhere in Northern California, he’s that good and that driven. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, the senior never left the field this spring, starting at running back, taking snaps at wildcat quarterback, playing defense and on special teams.

He rushed for 248 yards and two scores to beat Pierce 14-12, and he looked spent afterward with his gashed elbows and knuckles, dirt, grass and blood on his game face, and tears everywhere. He’s the toughest guy here, and Lowrie didn’t mind showing emotions, saying he plays in honor of his brothers and his proud pop, David, a player on Winters powerhouse teams in 1979 and ‘80.

“I’m just really proud,” Carson Lowrie said. “Sports means a lot to people here. It’s an honor to play here.”

And this: It was the Lowrie family that set off a few fireworks on the nearby baseball field as the final seconds of the season ticked off. How fitting. Lowrie will rest up, ice down and prepare for basketball, where he also impacts a roster.

“I’m the biggest guy here, so I’ll play!” Lowrie said of body size but also, without realizing it, stature.