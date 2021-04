Jesuit running back Kai Santos sprints down the sideline for a touchdown against Vista del Lago during the first quarter of the high school football game Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Jesuit High School in Carmichael. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

It wasn’t much of a season, six games for some, one or two for others, but there was enough action to cap the spring season with The Bee’s All-Metro honors. We’ll have our pick for the player of the year, but first we want to know: Who do our readers think is the best player in the Sacramento area? The poll will end at noon, May 3.

* AP = All-Purpose