See photos of iconic Grant football coach Mike Alberghini’s long career

Grant High school Mike Alberghini has coached his last football game. Since becoming the head coach in 1991, he won a Sac-Joaquin Section-record 282 football games, 27 consecutive playoff berths, 17 league championships, seven section titles and a state championship. Here’s a look at some of the moments along the way.

Grant High School leading rusher Onterrio Smith, who later played for the Minnesota Vikings, watches during practice as head coach Mike Alberghini goes through a drill on Sept. 4, 1997. Sacramento Bee file

Grant High School football coach Mike Alberghini, left, talks with Nevada Union High School football coach Dave Humphers in the stands of Jesuit High School during a game between Jesuit and Florin High School on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2002. The two coaches enjoyed a spirited rivalry in the 1990s and 2000s. Randall Benton Sacramento Bee file

Folsom High School head coach Kris Richardson, left, congratulates Grant coach Mike Alberghini following a nationally televised game in Folsom on Friday, Aug. 27, 2010, that Grant won 49-14 in front of 20,000 fans. Neither team would lose until their rematch in the section final – which Grant entered ranked No. 1 in state. But Folsom turned the tables, winning its first section title in 20 years, 41-20, and became the region’s dominant power for the next decade. Randall Benton Sacramento Bee file

Grant High School coach Mike Alberghini hugs Nicole Clavo, mother of JJ Clavo, before the team’s rescheduled first-round home playoff game against Beyer High School on Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. Grant player JJ Clavo was fatally shot Friday during an off campus trip to get food before the game’s originally scheduled start on Friday. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

