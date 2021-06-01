Bee’s Best: Vote now for the Sacramento-area high school softball MVP

Hope Jenkins, left, and Grace Jenkins provide plenty of power for the St. Francis softball team.

The high school softball season didn’t end with its usual bang this year. Fortunately, many of the area’s top players will be back next year for another go at it. And this year’s seniors made an impact, with Brook Thompson the ringleader at Rocklin, the area’s top-ranked team. We’ll make our own pick for the area’s MVP, but we’re wondering: Who do the readers think was the best player? Voting will end at noon Monday, June 7.

