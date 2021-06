The Roseville High School baseball teams celebrates after a 5-4 walk-off victory over No. 3 Woodcreek. Lenie's Pictures

It wasn’t like any other high school baseball season, but just like any other season, we are putting together our nice list. We’ll make our own pick, but for now we leave it to the readers: Which prep player is the high school baseball MVP? Voting will end at noon, June 7.