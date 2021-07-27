Bee’s Best: No. 24 Oakmont hopes to build off undefeated spring football season

No. 24 Oakmont opens up the season against Roseville on Aug. 20.

The Sacramento Bee will unveil our Top 25 football rankings from No. 25 to No. 1, a team a day, right up to the Aug. 20 kickoff.

Tuesday, July 26:

No. 24 Oakmont Vikings

City: Roseville

School opened: 1965

League: Foothill Valley League

Division: lll

Enrollment: 1,870

2021 spring record: 3-0

Coach: Tim Moore

Outlook: As Oakmont coach Tim Moore likes to say, the Vikings are low in roster numbers but high in heart. Oakmont has the smallest varsity roster in Moore’s 12-year tenure as coach at his alma mater, with under 20 players. Oakmont will likely have to pull up sophomores from the junior varsity team for depth. The school does not field a freshman team because of low numbers.

“The most important thing (will be to) stay healthy,” Moore said. “We are not as deep as we have been in the past. So staying healthy will be key. … We are going to have to take a look at some younger guys and see if we can get a few more bodies up here.”

Oakmont is coming off a strong 3-0 spring showing that featured wins over Ponderosa, Antelope and Rio Linda. The Vikings’ final game against Lincoln was canceled due to COVID-19 procedures.

The Vikings graduated a talented and deep senior class this summer that included quarterback Hayden Abbruzzese, receiver Peter Constant, linebacker Sean Myles, lineman Andrew Richards, tight end Brady Sherrod and all-purpose player James Mintmier. All six were captains.

The five returning starters for Oakmont are linemen Mateo McCammon and Connor Coscolluela, quarterback Danny Myles and receivers Nate Venneri and Tristan Ogles.

“All of those guys have three games under their belts,” Moore said with a laugh. “That’s all you can ask for. That’s a solid group to build off of. If I had to tie down to five names, those would be the five.”

Oakmont’s nonconference slate includes an opener against Roseville on Aug. 20 and Woodcreek on Sept. 10. Oakmont also plays Foothill on Aug. 27 and Casa Roble on Sept. 17 before starting league play.