Capital Christian High hit with sanctions for playing in spring club football league

Capital Christian hosted a club football team that played games in violation of Sac Joaquin Section rules this past spring. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Capital Christian High School and Vacaville Christian were among four schools sanctioned Thursday by the Sac Joaquin Section for their involvement in a club football league this past spring.

Capital Christian will be ineligible to play in the playoffs this year and next year, according to the section. Vacaville Christian’s football program is on probation. Capital Christian’s football program is on probation this year and for the next two football seasons, the section said.

The Sac Joaquin Section told schools they were not allowed to play in the spring club football league, which sprang up out of fears school districts would not allow their teams to play amid coronavirus concerns. Capital Christian posted highlight videos to the team’s high school web pages from the club games. The videos showed Capital Christian’s club team using uniforms, helmets and other equipment from the high school team, in violation of section rules.

Ripon Christian and Stone Ridge Christian were also put on probation and are not eligible for football playoffs this year.

“While it is understood that the postponement of interscholastic athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic was frustrating and had an adverse impact on all of our member schools and student athletes, the fact is that the shutdown was a public safety issue”, Commissioner Michael Garrison said in a news release. “We have approximately 150 member schools, within the CIF-SJS and the vast majority of them held off until given the go-ahead to participate in football. Unfortunately, a few schools after being put on notice by the Section, that participation in football would be a violation of guidance provided by the Governor’s office, the CDPH, and CDE, elected to participate in football contests while wearing school uniforms, using school equipment and school facilities under the supervision of team coaches.

“We expect all of our schools to follow the rules and we have attempted to be as proactive as possible in getting that message out but unfortunately there were a few schools who ignored the rules and my guidance.”