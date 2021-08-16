High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Vote now for the Sacramento area’s top senior football player

Folsom quarterback Tyler Tremain hands the ball off to Mitch Anderson in the fourth quarter to run in the team’s fifth touchdown against Lincoln during the high school football game Friday, April 9, 2021, at Folsom High School in Folsom. Folsom beat Lincoln 41-14.
Folsom quarterback Tyler Tremain hands the ball off to Mitch Anderson in the fourth quarter to run in the team's fifth touchdown against Lincoln during the high school football game Friday, April 9, 2021, at Folsom High School in Folsom. Folsom beat Lincoln 41-14. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

It’s go-time this week. With the return of high school football this week after COVID-19 pushed the 2019 fall season into the spring with a reduced schedule, The Bee helps get the momentum going with a Bee Best Poll: The top area high school senior player. The Bee on Aug. 11 ran the Bee Best 100, the top 100 players to look for in 2021, regardless of grade.

The poll closes at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Profile Image of Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He is a 14-time award winner from the California Prep Sports Writer Association. In 2021, Davidson was honored with the CIF Distinguished Service. He is a member of the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
