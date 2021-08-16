Opening week of Sacramento-area high school football starts with a master schedule

After going 5-0 during the spring football season, Rocklin has its sights set on making a deep playoff run.

Coming soon to a stadium near you: a high school football game.

The 2019 season was pushed into the spring months due the pandemic, and the spring schedule was six games for the fortunate few and as few as one or two contests for others. Unless COVID-19 issues flare up, and it’s been a problem across the state of late, games will happen, with fans.

The Bee earlier this month ran a Bee Best 100 - the top 100 area players to watch this fall. Now they play for keeps.

Here’s a peek at the openers, subject to change.

High school football schedule

Zero Week

Friday

Kickoffs are between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted:

Esparto at Natomas, 6 p.m.

Delta at San Juan

Woodland at Marysville

Turlock at Rocklin

Folsom at Monterey Trail

Cosumnes Oaks at Oak Ridge

Lodi at Grant

Cetner at Rio Linda

Nevada Union at Bella Vista

Ponderosa at Rio Americano

Modesto Christian at Foresthill

Placer at Casa Roble

Atwater at Capital Christian

Hug at Colfax

Vanden at Yuba City

Del Oro at Lincoln

Ripon Christian at Galt

Wood and Pioneer

Granite Bay at Vista del Lago

Christian Brothers at Burbank

Orestimba at Rio Vista

Lindhurst at Golden Sierra

Roseville at Oakmont

Union Mine at Dixon

Davis at Vacaville

El Camino at Armijo

Damonte Ranch at Antelope

Pleasant Grove at Kennedy

River Valley at Sheldon

Cordova at Rosemont

Del Campo at West Park

Elk Grove at Inderkum

Woodcreek at River City

Whitney vs. Franklin at Cosumnes Oaks

Foothill vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College

Saturday

Stagg at Sacramento, 1 p.m.

Bear River at Truckee, 1:30 p.m.

Valley Christian vs. Mira Loma, at El Camino, 11 a.m.

Mesa Verde vs. McClatchy at Hughes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.