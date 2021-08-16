High School Sports
Opening week of Sacramento-area high school football starts with a master schedule
Coming soon to a stadium near you: a high school football game.
The 2019 season was pushed into the spring months due the pandemic, and the spring schedule was six games for the fortunate few and as few as one or two contests for others. Unless COVID-19 issues flare up, and it’s been a problem across the state of late, games will happen, with fans.
The Bee earlier this month ran a Bee Best 100 - the top 100 area players to watch this fall. Now they play for keeps.
Here’s a peek at the openers, subject to change.
High school football schedule
Zero Week
Friday
Kickoffs are between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted:
Esparto at Natomas, 6 p.m.
Delta at San Juan
Woodland at Marysville
Turlock at Rocklin
Folsom at Monterey Trail
Cosumnes Oaks at Oak Ridge
Lodi at Grant
Cetner at Rio Linda
Nevada Union at Bella Vista
Ponderosa at Rio Americano
Modesto Christian at Foresthill
Placer at Casa Roble
Atwater at Capital Christian
Hug at Colfax
Vanden at Yuba City
Del Oro at Lincoln
Ripon Christian at Galt
Wood and Pioneer
Granite Bay at Vista del Lago
Christian Brothers at Burbank
Orestimba at Rio Vista
Lindhurst at Golden Sierra
Roseville at Oakmont
Union Mine at Dixon
Davis at Vacaville
El Camino at Armijo
Damonte Ranch at Antelope
Pleasant Grove at Kennedy
River Valley at Sheldon
Cordova at Rosemont
Del Campo at West Park
Elk Grove at Inderkum
Woodcreek at River City
Whitney vs. Franklin at Cosumnes Oaks
Foothill vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College
Saturday
Stagg at Sacramento, 1 p.m.
Bear River at Truckee, 1:30 p.m.
Valley Christian vs. Mira Loma, at El Camino, 11 a.m.
Mesa Verde vs. McClatchy at Hughes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
