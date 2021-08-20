High School Sports

Bee’s Best prep football poll: Quarterback ace Garcia wins ‘Best Senior’ poll

Anthony Garcia is one of the top quarterbacks in the Sacramento area.
Anthony Garcia enters this 2021 high school football season as the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top-rated quarterback prospect.

He’s a 3-star recruit for Capital Christian, and he has a lot of backing. In generating just over 28,000 votes for a poll that had 63,204 votes total, Garcia won The Bee Best voting on who is the area’s top senior player.

The 6-foot-3 Garcia is the son of assistant coach Aaron Garcia, The Bee’s Player of the Year in 1987 who played at Sacramento State and 20 seasons in Arena Football and tossed a remarkable 1,336 touchdowns. Garcia is a 4.0 student who dazzled in spring games and leads the No. 10 Cougars into a season opener tonight against Atwater.

Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He is a 14-time award winner from the California Prep Sports Writer Association. In 2021, Davidson was honored with the CIF Distinguished Service. He is a member of the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
