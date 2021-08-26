‘One of the most heart-filled things’: Sacramento prep team supports Caldor Fire victims

El Camino players hand a basket filled with essentials to an El Dorado volleyball player prior to Tuesday night’s game in Placerville.

El Dorado High School girls volleyball coach Kalani Panaganan was emotional before his team’s game against El Camino on Tuesday night in Placerville.

El Dorado has been struggling because of the Caldor Fire that has claimed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands. Thirty-six players are in the El Dorado volleyball program, which includes freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams. Fifteen have been displaced because of the fire.

One of Panaganan’s players, Emily Griffith, lost her home.

Before the nonleague match, El Dorado was greeted at midcourt by El Camino players, who gifted each displaced player a basket with essentials like a blanket, toothbrush, makeup and socks. Every basket also had a $25 gift card to Amazon. Griffith’s basket had all of those items, plus gift cards and cash worth about $1,000. El Camino raised more than $2,000 in three days.

“If I was a crier, I would be crying,” Panaganan said. “It was one of the most heart-filled things I’ve seen in my life. I have seen a lot, I lived overseas. For a community to come together for another community, especially a smaller volleyball community, was amazing.”

He added, “You are talking about a community who is a very hard-working community that doesn’t like to ask for stuff. It was hard to ask if they needed anything or who was displaced because they wouldn’t tell me. I had to ask parents personally because their kids would tell me they’re fine. They’re very resilient.”

Panaganan has been doing everything he can to help his players and their families. At practice, he stocks the snack bar fridge with waters so his players have something to drink because they can’t use the water fountains. He is also planning a family bonding gathering for his players.

“It’s hard to get them to concentrate or even motivate (them) to practice,” Panaganan said. “You can see it. It’s hard. I just know it’s going to be a struggle for us because we are a good team… I have been trying to find fun things to do (for my kids). I want to put a smile on their face. It’s not about volleyball, it’s about what we can do as friends.”

El Dorado beat El Camino in a 3-0 sweep. After the game, players from both teams posed for a group photo. Panaganan said he is thankful for El Camino coach Paul Giacomotto and the rest of the volleyball community for their help.

“I honestly can say there’s not a high school coach I don’t know,” Panaganan said. “We all (very close because) we grew up together and we know each other.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Giacomotto has been friends with Panaganan for more than 10 years. They have coached club volleyball together. He says the volleyball community is strong in this area.

“Everyone in (the) volleyball (community) knows each other,” Giacomotto said. “There is an appreciation within our community that when there’s somebody in need or something is going on, we are quick to step up. This isn’t the first time something good has happened in the community. This is something (the volleyball community) does for (anyone in need).”