High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Vote for The Bee’s girls’ high school Prep of the Week

By Staff Report

It’s all volleyball this week, but readers should know we accept prep of the week nominations for all girls’ sports. Voting will end at noon Friday.

Profile Image of Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno is a prep sports reporter for The Sacramento Bee. He is a lifelong Northern California resident and has written freelance stories across the north state. He attends Sierra College and is studying journalism.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service