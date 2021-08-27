Bee’s Best prep football: Gabe Baker of Nevada Union wins Prep of Week poll

Gabe Baker started his senior season at Nevada Union High School with a bang, and then some.

The burly 6-foot-3, 240-pound quarterback passed for 284 yards and five touchdowns and ran for a score and scored on two two-point conversions to key a 44-33 win over Bella Vista. Baker also rushed for 73 yards and earned the most votes of nearly 73,000 for The Bee’s Prep of the Week.

For good measure, Baker from his linebacker spot made 12 tackles and had two interceptions as a one-man wrecking crew.

Baker is known by teammates and opponents as “Beast Baker” in the most complimentary ways.

Nevada Union’s home game Friday against Sheldon was cancelled earlier in the week due to COVID testing issues.

NU plays at Woodcreek on Sept. 3 and returns home to Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley on Sept. 10 to play Colfax.