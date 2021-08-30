Subject to change: High School football showdowns start Monday with Jesuit and Folsom

Welcome to the third week of the high school football season with this disclaimer a must: subject to change.

COVID-19 issues led to the cancellation of 12 games last week, some rescheduled in a rush with other opponents but most not. Drift smoke from Northern California wildfires led to a rash of canceled or postponed games on Friday, the air quality too hazardous to kick off.

There are five scheduled games for Monday night, each pushed back from smoky Friday, and everyone with fingers crossed that they can get these games in. Top-ranked Folsom has two monstrous home games this week: Monday against Jesuit and Saturday against Pittsburg, the No. 3-ranked team in the Bay Area.

If Folsom’s game Monday is scratched due to smoke, Pittsburg will play at Folsom on Friday. A Saturday game is designed to give Folsom an extra day of preparation if it plays Monday.

Football schedule

All games kickoff between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted

Monday

Jesuit at Folsom, 6 p.m..

Grant at Inderkum

West Park at Woodcreek

Oakmont at Foothill

Franklin-Stockton vs. Florin at Monterey Trail

Thursday

El Dorado vs. Valley at Cosumnes River College

Friday

Valley Christian at Johnson, 5 pm

Davis at Rocklin

Vacaville at Cardinal Newman

Lincoln-Stockton at Oak Ridge

Monterey Trail at De La Salle

Lincoln at Whitney

Christian Brothers at Sheldon

Vista del Lago at Casa Roble

Edison at Grant

Capital Christian at Valley Christian

Salinas at Placer

Rio Linda at Roseville

Pleasant Grove at Laguna Creek

Clayton Valley Charter at Del Oro

Colfax at Galt

Cordova at El Camino

Cosumnes Oaks at Manteca

Yuba City at Pleasant Valley

Foresthill at Portola

Antelope at Foothill

River City at Woodland

Burbank at Vanden

Tracy at Franklin

Natomas at Rosemont

Ponderosa at Del Campo

Kennedy at Tokay

Nevada Union at Woodcreek

Center at Dixon

Riverbank at Delta

Middletown at Bradshaw Christian

Ripon at East Nicolaus

Marysville at Oroville

Biggs at Esparto

Saturday

McClatchy at Mira Loma, 10:30 a.m.

Golden Sierra at North Tahoe, 1 p.m.

Pittsburg at Folsom, 7 p.m.

Florin vs. Mesa Verde at Cosumnes River College, 7 p.m.