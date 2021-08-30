High School Sports
Subject to change: High School football showdowns start Monday with Jesuit and Folsom
Welcome to the third week of the high school football season with this disclaimer a must: subject to change.
COVID-19 issues led to the cancellation of 12 games last week, some rescheduled in a rush with other opponents but most not. Drift smoke from Northern California wildfires led to a rash of canceled or postponed games on Friday, the air quality too hazardous to kick off.
There are five scheduled games for Monday night, each pushed back from smoky Friday, and everyone with fingers crossed that they can get these games in. Top-ranked Folsom has two monstrous home games this week: Monday against Jesuit and Saturday against Pittsburg, the No. 3-ranked team in the Bay Area.
If Folsom’s game Monday is scratched due to smoke, Pittsburg will play at Folsom on Friday. A Saturday game is designed to give Folsom an extra day of preparation if it plays Monday.
Football schedule
All games kickoff between 7-7:30 p.m., unless noted
Monday
Jesuit at Folsom, 6 p.m..
Grant at Inderkum
West Park at Woodcreek
Oakmont at Foothill
Franklin-Stockton vs. Florin at Monterey Trail
Thursday
El Dorado vs. Valley at Cosumnes River College
Friday
Valley Christian at Johnson, 5 pm
Davis at Rocklin
Vacaville at Cardinal Newman
Lincoln-Stockton at Oak Ridge
Monterey Trail at De La Salle
Lincoln at Whitney
Christian Brothers at Sheldon
Vista del Lago at Casa Roble
Edison at Grant
Capital Christian at Valley Christian
Salinas at Placer
Rio Linda at Roseville
Pleasant Grove at Laguna Creek
Clayton Valley Charter at Del Oro
Colfax at Galt
Cordova at El Camino
Cosumnes Oaks at Manteca
Yuba City at Pleasant Valley
Foresthill at Portola
Antelope at Foothill
River City at Woodland
Burbank at Vanden
Tracy at Franklin
Natomas at Rosemont
Ponderosa at Del Campo
Kennedy at Tokay
Nevada Union at Woodcreek
Center at Dixon
Riverbank at Delta
Middletown at Bradshaw Christian
Ripon at East Nicolaus
Marysville at Oroville
Biggs at Esparto
Saturday
McClatchy at Mira Loma, 10:30 a.m.
Golden Sierra at North Tahoe, 1 p.m.
Pittsburg at Folsom, 7 p.m.
Florin vs. Mesa Verde at Cosumnes River College, 7 p.m.
Comments