Pioneer High School’s Jack Carner won The Bee’s Prep of the Week poll Friday with 37.1% of the vote out of nearly 83,000 votes cast.

Santana Munoz of Woodland was second with 27.2% of the vote. Joe Repass of Union Mine and Baxter Tilford of Wood both had more than 10% of the vote.

Carner was electric in Pioneer’s Week 2 win over Armijo. He ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries.