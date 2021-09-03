High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Lincoln’s Morgan Colyer wins the girls’ Prep of the Week voting

Lincoln High School outside hitter Morgan Colyer could not be stopped in a game against Rocklin last week.

The senior who is verbally committed to play volleyball at the University of Oregon had 46 kills in a five-set win over Rocklin. She won The Bee’s Prep of the Week poll with 52% of the total votes and over 5,000 votes total. Eliza Hakes of Folsom’s volleyball team had just over 28% of the vote.

Colyer is considered by many coaches and players to be the top player in the area. As a sophomore, she helped lead Lincoln to its first league title since the early 1970’s. In 16 sets so far this season, Colyer has already racked up 129 kills with an impressive .615 hitting percentage.

Profile Image of Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno is a prep sports reporter for The Sacramento Bee. He is a lifelong Northern California resident and has written freelance stories across the north state. He attends Sierra College and is studying journalism.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service