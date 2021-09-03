Bee’s Best: Lincoln’s Morgan Colyer wins the girls’ Prep of the Week voting

Lincoln High School outside hitter Morgan Colyer could not be stopped in a game against Rocklin last week.

The senior who is verbally committed to play volleyball at the University of Oregon had 46 kills in a five-set win over Rocklin. She won The Bee’s Prep of the Week poll with 52% of the total votes and over 5,000 votes total. Eliza Hakes of Folsom’s volleyball team had just over 28% of the vote.

Colyer is considered by many coaches and players to be the top player in the area. As a sophomore, she helped lead Lincoln to its first league title since the early 1970’s. In 16 sets so far this season, Colyer has already racked up 129 kills with an impressive .615 hitting percentage.