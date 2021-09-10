High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Christian Brothers’ Drew Deguzman wins the girls’ Prep of the Week voting

Christian Brothers’ junior setter Drew Deguzman racked up an impressive 179 assists last week in eight games. Six of the eight games was in a tournament that was best of three sets, instead of best of five.

Deguzman won this week’s girls’ Prep of the Week poll with nearly 41% of the vote. The poll in total received more than 150,000 votes and Deguzman got more than 60,000 of them.

Deguzman’s coach at Christian Brothers, James Todd said, “She is one of the hardest workers in the gym and her motor never stops. She’s also one of our team leaders in the gym and just brings so much positivity. If you watch the type of teammate she is in matches you’ll see why so many voted for her.”

Cameron Salerno is a prep sports reporter for The Sacramento Bee. He is a lifelong Northern California resident and has written freelance stories across the north state. He attends Sierra College and is studying journalism.
