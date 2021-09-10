Bee’s Best football: El Camino’s Coleman is The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Luke Coleman only completed five passes out of nine attempts on Friday against Cordova in a nonleague football game, but check out the efficiency.

Four of those strikes went for El Camino touchdowns, two to J.C. Gill, as the Eagles rolled the Lancers 50-12. Coleman also has a lot of friends as he won The Bee’s Prep of the Week voting poll.

What the senior really wants is more victories. El Camino plays Rio Americano next week at Del Campo in a Capital Athletic League opener, and then the schedule really heats up with games against ranked Vista del Lago, Capital Christian, Sacramento and Christian Brothers. The Capital Christian and Sacramento games are Thursday night games at El Camino.

A team captain, Coleman at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds presents quite a challenge for defenders to deal with. He has passed for 403 yards and eight touchdowns for a team big on offensive balance.

El Camino went 0-5 during the shortened spring season but is off to a 2-1 start.