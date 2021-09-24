Bee’s Best: A look at the 15 best running backs in the Sacramento area

The Sacramento region is home to some of the best running backs in the Golden State.

The wing-T, triple-option and the veer are still popular here. Even with the modern spread offense taking over the high school, college and pro games, teams still rely on the run to win. This is an unranked list, in alphabetical order of the top-15 running backs in the greater Sacramento area. Included is a list of honorable mentions who just missed the cut.

Curron Borders, Antelope, Jr.

Why he made the list: Listed at 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, Borders is a bruising power back with great speed and elusiveness. He split carries during the spring with All-Metro running back De’Magea Hogan. It’s now Borders’ team and the offense is built around him. His coming-out party was against Placer on Sept. 3, when he rushed for 328 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Borders followed up that performance with 13 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns against River City.

Ronnie Brutus, Monterey Trail, Sr.

Why he made the list: Brutus benefits from Monterey Trail running the veer, which is a style of option running plays. Brutus last season mostly played as the “dive” back, meaning he was the first handoff option for the quarterback. Brutus is now Monterey Trail’s lead back after being the second option to The Bee’s spring player of the year, Chris Lands. Brutus is averaging six yards a carry this season in four games and has rushed for 406 yards.

Zeke Burnett, Elk Grove, Sr.

Why he made the list: Burnett is one of the most heavily recruited players in the Sacramento area. College coaches love the combination of size and speed from Burnett. He has offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV. Burnett transferred to Elk Grove from Capital Christian his junior year. Elk Grove only played one game during the spring because of COVID-19 protocols. Burnett has gotten off to a hot start this fall, rushing for 481 yards and seven touchdowns in three games.

Jack Carner, Pioneer, Jr.

Why he made the list: Carner is considered one of the best small-school running backs in the Sac Joaquin Section because of his versatility. He mostly lines up at running back, but he is also used as a receiver. Pioneer also uses Carner as the fly-sweep back, which has resulted in several explosive plays. Carner rushed for 574 yards in four games during the spring and has already rushed for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games this fall.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Reese Catchings, Oak Ridge, Sr.

Why he made the list: Catchings is the definition of a do-it-all utility player. Growing up, he was a quarterback and played that position at Oak Ridge in the lower levels. When he got to varsity, he made the switch to running back. It has paid off. Catchings is averaging 5.8 yards per carry for four rushing touchdowns. He also has 12 receptions for 147 yards.

Michael Cherry, Rosemont, So.

Why he made the list: Cherry is among the Sacramento-area leaders in rushing yards five weeks into the season. He is averaging a mouth-dropping 15.8 yards per carry and has gone over 100 yards in all four games. His breakout performance came against Natomas, when the sophomore ran for 257 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries.

D.J. Crowther, Christian Brothers, Sr.

Why he made the list: Crowther was named The Bee’s medium school player of the year during the spring season. He tallied 1,205 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns during the six-game shortened season. Crowther has only appeared in one game this season due to an ankle injury, but in that game against Burbank he had 160 yards and three touchdowns. He has scholarship offers from Idaho State, New Mexico, Georgetown, UC Davis, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Tennessee State, Fordham and Dartmouth.

Lavelle Davis, Placer, Sr.

Why he made the list: Davis is having a breakout senior season. In three games this fall, Davis has rushed for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, Davis is a bowling ball of a running back and is utilized at different positions in the wing-T offense. He has gone over 200 yards in games against Antelope and Vista del Lago.

Brandon Graydon, Roseville, Jr.

Why he made the list: During fall camp, Brandon Graydon was in a quarterback battle with his older brother, Ryan. His senior brother won the quarterback job, which prompted Brandon Graydon to switch to running back for the season. He’s done just fine so far. The junior had his breakout performance in the first game against Oakmont, when he ran for 175 yards and a score. He followed it up with another 100-plus-yard game with a touchdown the following week against Rio Linda.

Anthony Johnston, Rocklin, Sr.

Why he made the list: Johnston is a one-cut, get-upfield running back. Once he finds his hole behind an offensive line he has praised heavily, he uses his speed to outrun linebackers and defensive backs. Johnston split carries during the spring with Mason Thomas. Now he’s the starting running back. He rushed for over 120 yards and a touchdown against Capital Christian.

Darian Leon-Guerrero, Vacaville, Sr.

Why he made the list: Leon-Guerrero burst on to the scene during the spring, when he rushed for 701 yards with 16 touchdowns in five games. In four games this season, he has rushed for 674 yards and five touchdowns. Leon-Guerrero’s speed and vision is what stands out. Every time he touches the ball, it has the potential to split a gap and go for a touchdown.

Anthony Parker, Whitney, Sr.

Why he made the list: One of Parker’s biggest strengths is his ability to bounce to the outside and outrun linebackers and defensive backs. Parker is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds. He was Whitney’s main running back as a junior this past spring and that production is carrying over to the fall, where he has run for 451 yards and four touchdowns.

Lamar Radcliffe, Sacramento, So.

Why he made the list: At first glance, you might think Lamar Radcliffe is a senior because at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, the Sacramento High School running back looks like a Madden-created character. Radcliffe is only a sophomore and he’s already considered one of the best backs in the area. His combination of strength and speed is special. Radcliffe has run for 807 yards and 12 touchdowns this season in four games.

Cameron Sampson, Capital Christian

Why he made the list: When you think of speed, think of Cameron Sampson. The senior at Capital Christian has one of the fastest 40-yard dash times in the area. Sampson clocked an official 4.37 second time during a workout at GameFit in Sacramento. College coaches love his speed and it’s why his recruitment blew up during the summer. His most offers are from Nevada, Fresno State and UCLA.

Kai Santos, Jesuit, Sr.

Why he made the list: Jesuit is known for its heavy run-style offense. Santos has the ability to be a home run threat, as shown when he bounced a carry to the outside for an 85-yard touchdown in the Holy Bowl against Christian Brothers. Santos has played at the varsity level since he was a sophomore. At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, he’s not an easy guy to bring down and has shown an ability to break tackles.

Honorable mentions: Isaiah Bickham, Sheldon; Gabriel Burns, Lincoln; Elijah Fisherman, Vanden; Brody Krupp, Woodcreek; Jayce Latson, Granite Bay; Kazi Lewis, McClatchy; Garrett McGriff, Jesuit; Hamzah Mustafa, Mira Loma; Donovan Parler, Folsom; Tyler Peterson, Vista del Lago; Caelan Sallander, Bella Vista; Dorsey Sanders, Yuba City; Gesyrus Scott, El Camino; Ken Tilford, Wood; Anthony Tornatore