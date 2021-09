Roseville High School senior Gracie Amos won this week’s vote for The Bee’s girls’ prep of the week.

Amos had a standout performance in a game last week against rival Woodcreek, tallying 22 kills and five digs in a five-set win. She won the poll with 53% of the total vote, which had nearly 20,000 votes.

For the season, Amos has 152 kills and 65 digs in 40 sets.