Bee’s Best football: Gabe Baker of Nevada Union is The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Gabe Baker did more Gabe Baker things Friday night, much to the dismay of the Colfax High School defense that had no answers for the truck wearing jersey No. 7.

A 6-foot-3, 240-pound Nevada Union senior, Baker passed for 311 yards and five touchdowns and he rushed 27 times fro 248 yards and two scores, and he scored four two-point conversion runs to power the Miners past the Falcons 56-42.

Baker also had four tackles for loss from his linebacking spot, had a sack and boomed a 55-yard punt to earn Bee Prep of the Week honors through online fan voting.

In his team’s 2-1 start, Baker has passed for 644 yards and 10 touchdowns and he has averaged 118.7 yards rushing and scored five times. He also leads the Miners with 10.7 tackles a game.

Nevada Union plays at 3-0 Union Mine on Friday night in Placerville.

Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He is a 14-time award winner from the California Prep Sports Writer Association. In 2021, Davidson was honored with the CIF Distinguished Service. He is a member of the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
