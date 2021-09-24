High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Placer’s Katie McAlister wins the girls’ Prep of the Week voting

Placer High School senior Katie McAlister won this week’s vote for The Bee’s girls’ prep of the week.

McAlister had a dominant performance in a three-set win over West Park, tallying 19 kills. McAlister is a team captain at Placer and is committed to play beach volleyball at the University of Utah. She won the poll with over 40% of the vote.

On the season, McAlister has 162 kills, 127 digs, 16 aces and 10 total blocks in 15 sets played.

