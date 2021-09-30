Prep football preview: Breaking down 10 games, with predicted scores of league showdowns

Is the seventh week of the high school season really here? It is, and though the weather is cooling a bit, the action heats up as league play continues for some and starts for others.

The Sierra Foothill League includes a whopper with No. 2 Rocklin at No. 4 Granite Bay. The Delta League features No. 20 Sheldon at No. 8 Elk Grove. The Capital Valley Conference has No. 7 Inderkum at No. 12 Woodcreek. The Foothill Valley League features upstart Lincoln at winless-yet-talented Placer. The Sierra Valley Conference has No. 25 Rosemont at El Dorado, and the Golden Empire League features No. 23 Pioneer at No. 24 Woodland.

As for our Bee staff guesswork, Jim Patrick won last week’s picks with a 9-1 showing, missing only on West Park beating Johnson for the program’s first varsity victory. He gloats anyway. I went 8-2 and Cameron Salerno went a truly disappointing 7-3. We are all tied for season guesswork totals at 28-11.

No. 2 Rocklin (5-0) at No. 4 Granite Bay (5-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: How Rocklin operates on offense without star QB Kenny Lueth (out with a sprained knee) will decide this game. Rocklin has applied a tremendous pass rush all season, and if Granite Bay can solve that, it wins. another under first-year coach Joe Cattolico, who joined this league for these very challenges.

Bee picks: JoeD: Rocklin 17-14; Patrick: Rocklin 35-17; Salerno: Rocklin 28-14

No. 7 Inderkum (3-1) at No. 12 Woodcreek (6-0)

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Outlook: This is a great Capital Valley Conference tilt on paper, but which Inderkum team will show up? The defensive tyrants that beat Elk Grove 15-6 or the team that got blasted 45-0 at Jesuit, the worst loss for coach Reggie Harris at any of his stops? Woodcreek has played inspired ball in all phases and seeks its first 7-0 start in program history.

Bee picks: JoeD: Woodcreek 23-21; Patrick: Inderkum 28-21; Salerno: Woodcreek 28-24

No. 20 Sheldon (4-1) at No. 8 Elk Grove (2-2)

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Outlook: Any return game to this venue is an emotional one for Chris Nixon, the championship coach at Elk Grove for a lot of years now leading the charge at Sheldon with star WR son Scott, who has TD catches from Jesiah Machado, younger brother of one-time Elk Grove star QB Jayden. Sheldon has to stop EG’s terrific ground game headed by Ethan Archuleta and Zeke Burnett, and there’s EG’s physical defense to consider as well.

Bee picks: JoeD: EG 42-21; Patrick: EG: 35-14; Salerno: EG 31-14

No. 10 Lincoln (2-2) at Placer (0-4)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: The Zebras and Hillmen go back a few years and this Pioneer Valley League opener has a lot at stake. Lincoln comes in feeling as if it is a few bounces away from being 4-0, and Placer can speak of close calls with close losses to Casa Roble, Antelope, Vista del Lago and Pleasant Valley. Lincoln’s defense against Placer’s run game is the key.

Bee picks: JoeD: Lincoln 35-33; Patrick: Lincoln 34-20; Salerno: Placer 28-27

McClatchy (4-1) at No. 18 Monterey Trail (0-4)

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Outlook: Never mind the winless mark of the host Mustangs, who have played the most difficult schedule in Northern California, including losses to De La Salle and Folsom. MT has a bevy of backs, including Ronnie Brutus and Ali Collier. McClatchy has scored 54 or more in its last three games but none of those teams are of the class of MT.

Bee picks: JoeD: MT 54-21; Patrick: MT 42-20; Salerno: MT 55-14

No. 23 Pioneer (4-0) at No. 24 Woodland (5-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: The crosstown rivals are coming off byes to kick off the Golden Empire League action, and the star power includes Pioneer RB Jack Carner (706 yards, 11 TDs) and Woodland dual-threat QB Santana Munoz (10 TDs).

Bee picks: JoeD: Woodland 35-28; Patrick: Pioneer 28-21; Salerno: Pioneer 31-28

No. 25 Rosemont (5-0) at Liberty Ranch (3-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: What a great way to kick off the Sierra Valley Conference schedule as red-hot Rosemont averages nearly 300 yards rushing a game, headed by super sophomore backs Michael Cherry and Wayshawn Parker. Liberty Ranch has two impact players in RB Arthur Dreager and stopper Nicholas Camarillo, who makes interceptions and tackles.

Bee picks: JoeD: Rosemont 28-26; Patrick: Rosemont 34-14; Salerno: Rosemont 27-24

Center (2-1) at Colfax (2-2)

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Outlook: It’s hard to top the Friday night vibe quite like what Colfax has in the hills and trees, and this Pioneer Valley League opener will go a long way in deciding the champion. Center has to contain WR Luke Green, who is often unguardable.

Bee picks: JoeD: Colfax 35-30; Patrick: Center 35-28; Salerno: Colfax 28-21

Burbank (2-3) at Kennedy (2-3)

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Outlook: This Metropolitan League opener is a toss up as Burbank opened with big losses to ranked Christian Brothers and Vanden before finding itself with two recent wins behind QB Jahe’Mon Worlds. Kennedy is coming off its best outing of the season, rolling Florin 48-0 behind playmakers such as Xzavier Sablan. A Kennedy captain is lineman Jude Antwi, brother of Manny Antwi, who died after a spring game and whose spirit still inspires the Cougars.

Bee picks: JoeD: Kennedy 28-24; Patrick: Kennedy 26-12; Salerno: Kennedy 21-20

Bradshaw Christian (5-0) at El Dorado (3-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Outlook: The Sierra Valley Conference is among the section’s best smaller-school leagues, including these superbly coached title contenders. BC averages nearly 390 yards rushing a game with Anthony Tornatore leading the charge with 10 TDs. El Dorado has offensive balance and a hard-hitting LB in Evan Ward.

Bee picks: JoeD: ED 21-20; Patrick: ED 28-20; Salerno: ED 27-24

Bee season totals: JoeD: 28-11; Patrick: 28-11; Salerno: 28-11.