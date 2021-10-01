High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Vista del Lago’s Matt Long wins Prep Football Player of the Week voting

Last week against El Camino in a Capital Athletic League contest, Matt Long caught eight passes from Jakob Hollingshaus for 129 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-20 victory.
Every prolific offense requires a guy who can catch the ball in space and take off. That’s Matt Long of Vista del Lago High School.

The sophomore has impacted games with his good routes, good hands, good speed and desire to reach the end zone. Last week against El Camino in a Capital Athletic League contest, Long caught eight passes from Jakob Hollingshaus for 129 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-20 victory.

Long also has a lot of friends. He won The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week voting poll.

Long is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, a 3.92 student whose team is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the CAL, a race that also includes Sacramento and Capital Christian. He has 37 catches for 498 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 13.5 yards per reception.

Vista del Lago visits Del Campo tonight in a CAL game.

Profile Image of Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He is a 14-time award winner from the California Prep Sports Writer Association. In 2021, Davidson was honored with the CIF Distinguished Service. He is a member of the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
