High School Sports

Bee’s Best: Vote for The Sacramento Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week

Vote for the Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week.
Vote for the Sun-Star Prep Football Player of the Week.

Vote for The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week. The poll closes Friday at noon. You can vote as many times as you like.

Profile Image of Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He is a 14-time award winner from the California Prep Sports Writer Association. In 2021, Davidson was honored with the CIF Distinguished Service. He is a member of the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service