How Folsom and its quarterback found their top gear at the expense of No. 2 Jesuit

That scoring drought for the Folsom Bulldogs?

It’s over, ancient history, old news, and everyone else on the schedule is officially on notice.

Flexing its familiar muscle, versatility and dizzying array of skill players, the top-ranked Bulldogs blasted No. 2 Jesuit 51-14 in a nonleague game Friday night at Prairie City Stadium in a contest expected to be a great deal closer.

But Folsom was in no mood for a competitive rumble.

Smarting from a 14-0 opening-night loss at national powerhouse De La Salle, the Bulldogs showcased the sort of prolific fireworks expected of a team that returned 16 starters from a 16-0 CIF State championship outfit.

Or as Rich Payne, the public-address voice for Folsom since 1977, offered over the stadium speakers, “Folsom’s come to play with nostrils flaring!”

And Kaiden Bennett? He’s fine, too — nostrils flaring.

A week after getting shut out and victimized by two interceptions and seven sacks, the senior quarterback returned to form. He tossed four first-half touchdowns, including strikes of 12 and 6 yards to Joe Ngata and another to Elijhah Badger, who dodged, weaved and sprinted his way for a 52-yard touchdown.

It was against Jesuit nearly a year ago that Bennett had his coming-out party, passing for 336 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions and running for 117 and a score to key a 55-9 rout. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs against Jesuit, Bennett passed for 334 and three scores with no interceptions in a 27-14 win.

On Friday, he went for 203 yards and no interceptions. Daniyel Ngata had a touchdown run and touchdown catch for Folsom (1-1) as the Bulldogs had too many weapons to cover.

The Folsom defense stood tall again, including three fourth-down stops, and CJ Hutton returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a score and a 41-7 lead. By the end of the third, it was 44-7 and both teams had put in reserve players. Jesuit scored on its opening drive when Jackson Canaan rushed in from 4 yards.

“We had a really good week of practice, and the guys handled it right,” Folsom coach Kris Richardson said. “We licked our wounds from last week, broke down film and got after it. We went after the big dog in De La Salle and we’ll grow and learn from it.”

Bennett went to Richardson’s house last Saturday to go over film of the De La Salle setback. They broke it all down, and then threw it all down in the form of good eats, courtesy of Richardson’s team-mom wife, Kelly.

Jesuit (0-1) lost two key players to injury. Running back/cornerback Isaiah Rutherford went down with a leg injury in the first half and lineman Carlos Lopez went down early in the third quarter.