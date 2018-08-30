A quarterback and a return specialist from the SFL earn Bee weekly honors

Cade Wyant’s ability to engineer an offense to near perfection and CJ Hutton’s fast feet earned the Sierra Foothill League playmakers a lot of votes.

Wyant of Rocklin High School is The Bee’s Prep of the Week, and Hutton of Folsom won The Bee’s Highlight of the Week poll as voted on by fans and followers.

Wyant, a third-year starter, led the Thunder past Franklin 44-7 by completing 21 of 28 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown, providing the balance to running backs Cole Douglas and Sawyer Skerl, who combined to rush for four touchdowns.

Hutton, a junior receiver and return specialist, returned the second-half kickoff against Jesuit 95 yards for a touchdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs won 51-14.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Hutton and Folsom host Antelope on Friday at the same time Rocklin hosts Damonte Ranch of Reno. Folsom visits Rocklin in an SFL game on Sept. 28.