Watch the top highlights from area high school football, Aug. 24

Watch highlights from Friday, Aug. 24 high school football games and vote for your favorite in our Highlight of the Week poll at sacbee.com.
By
Up Next
Watch highlights from Friday, Aug. 24 high school football games and vote for your favorite in our Highlight of the Week poll at sacbee.com.
By
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

A quarterback and a return specialist from the SFL earn Bee weekly honors

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

August 30, 2018 04:14 PM

Cade Wyant’s ability to engineer an offense to near perfection and CJ Hutton’s fast feet earned the Sierra Foothill League playmakers a lot of votes.

Wyant of Rocklin High School is The Bee’s Prep of the Week, and Hutton of Folsom won The Bee’s Highlight of the Week poll as voted on by fans and followers.

Wyant, a third-year starter, led the Thunder past Franklin 44-7 by completing 21 of 28 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown, providing the balance to running backs Cole Douglas and Sawyer Skerl, who combined to rush for four touchdowns.

Hutton, a junior receiver and return specialist, returned the second-half kickoff against Jesuit 95 yards for a touchdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs won 51-14.

Hutton and Folsom host Antelope on Friday at the same time Rocklin hosts Damonte Ranch of Reno. Folsom visits Rocklin in an SFL game on Sept. 28.

Sacramento's best preps coverage? We're your end zone.

Joe Davidson is the authority on our vibrant high school sports scene, and he's running routes around the region to bring you compelling stories every day on the people, teams and issues that shape the seasons. Our coverage includes:
  • The only Top 20 rankings of the Sacramento area, updated weekly.
  • Breaking news on coaching changes, elite recruits and big games.
  • Live updates, polls, video highlights and photo galleries.
Your support makes our high school sports report possible. Take advantage of a 99-cents offer for your first month of access to The Sacramento Bee.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.