Lance Briggs, an Elk Grove High product who played his entire NFL career with the Chicago Bears, will be inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.
Lance Briggs, an Elk Grove High product who played his entire NFL career with the Chicago Bears, will be inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame. Phelan M. Ebenhack Associated Press file
Lance Briggs, an Elk Grove High product who played his entire NFL career with the Chicago Bears, will be inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame. Phelan M. Ebenhack Associated Press file
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

The Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame will induct 12 new members. Here’s who made it

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

September 03, 2018 04:46 PM

The Sac-Joaquin Section is the second largest of the 10 in California, so imagine the number of athletes and coaches to ponder for a Hall of Fame.

Behind the tireless efforts of assistant commissioner Will DeBoard, the section boiled down a list of 12 inductees into its hall, which inducts “the best and brightest athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and media members to ever grace a field within the Central Valley.”

The ceremony is Oct. 21 at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento and will honor those who went on to win national championships, earn Pro Bowl honors and compete for World Series championship teams.

The athletes:

Lance Briggs, Elk Grove football — The Bee’s Player of the Year in 1998 as the focal point for one of the section’s greatest teams, Briggs was a running back and linebacker for Elk Grove’s 14-0 juggernaut. He earned three All-Pro honors and was named to seven Pro Bowls with the Chicago Bears.

J.P. Howell, Jesuit baseball — The Bee’s Player of the Year in 2001, Howell went 10-0 as a senior in 2001 with an 0.09 ERA. He set section strikeout records in the playoffs and powered the Marauders to a Division I section title. He went 25-4 in two seasons at Texas and played for four teams in the major leagues.

Chaniqua Ross, Laguna Creek track and field — Ross won section titles in the shot put and discus four times, the only person in section history to do so. She twice won state crowns in the discus (1996 and ‘97), then excelled at UCLA, winning an NCAA championship in the discus in 2002.

John Vuckovich, Amador football, basketball, baseball — The late Vuckovich is the most storied athlete to come out of the school, dominating in three sports in the early 1960s, earning Cal-Hi Sports honors. He played 12 years in the major leagues, winning World Series rings with the 1975 Cincinnati Reds and 1980 Philadelphia Phillies.

The coaches:

Joe Debely, Turlock football — The late Debely coached football from the 1930s to early ’50s, including 10-0 teams in 1948 and ’49. He also came up with the name “Sac-Joaquin” in the section’s formative years.

Ron Pucci, Colfax basketball — Over three stints, Pucci coached the Falcons for 19 years, winning 371 games, seven league and three section titles, all while doing so with class and dignity.

Mark Speckman, Livingston/Merced/Golden Valley football — The powerfully inspirational Speckman, who was born without hands, led some of the section’s greatest teams while at Merced from 1986-93 and his 1990 team finishing state-ranked No. 1 by Cal-Hi Sports. He is now coaching at UC Davis.

The two officials to be inducted are Monty Muller, a star wrestler at since-closed La Sierra High who worked 18 state championships, and the late Dennis Wallace, who officiated football for 25 years. A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy, he was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

The media member is Mike Ray, the Colfax Athlete of the Year in 1968-69 who has been sports editor at the Colfax Record since 1970 (with a four-year break while at the Grass Valley Union) and has chronicled some of the best small-school athletes and teams in section history.

The administrators and benefactors are Rich Cathcart, who was a coach and athletic director at Bret Harte, leading title teams in basketball and golf; and John Williams, the section’s first assistant commissioner in playing a paramount role in developing the current playoff formats in addition to remarkable work for the section’s history and record books.

Football showdowns — Top-ranked Folsom plays at Cal-Hi Sports state-ranked Chaminade of West Hills on Friday.

Chaminade is 2-1 with state-championship pedigree. Folsom also has pedigree with three CIF State crowns this decade.

This marks Folsom’s third monstrous outing against state-ranked competition this season. It started with a 14-0 loss at national power De La Salle, then continued with a 51-14 rout of Jesuit.

Cosumnes Oaks plays at No. 6 Monterey Trail in a matchup of elite playmakers.

Jacob Trach of Cosumnes Oaks is coming off of a school-record 384-yard, six-touchdown effort against River City.

Monterey Trail is led by quarterback/defensive back Zach Larrier, one of the state’s fastest players, and running back Jehiel Budgett, who has rushed for 392 yards and seven touchdowns during a 3-0 start.

▪ Saturday’s Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium expects to draw another crowd in excess of 15,000 when Jesuit plays Christian Brothers. This remains one of the section’s most spirited rivalries, right on into the stands where student rooting sections are also worth a peek.

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD

The Bee’s Top 20

With last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Folsom (1) 2-1

2. Oak Ridge (2) 3-0

3. Del Oro (3) 3-0

4. Placer (4) 3-0

5. Inderkum (5) 3-0

6. Monterey Trail (6) 3-0

7. Capital Christian (8) 3-0

8. Granite Bay (12) 1-2

9. Jesuit (7) 0-2

10. Antelope (10) 2-1

11. Rocklin (11) 1-2

12. Sheldon (13) 2-1

13. River Valley (14) 3-0

14. Bear River (17) 3-0

15. Grant (9) 1-2

16. Elk Grove (15) 0-2

17. Casa Roble (19) 3-0

18. Lincoln (20) 1-1

19. Christian Brothers (16) 2-1

20. Ponderosa (-) 3-0

Dropped out — Sacramento

Bubble teams (in alphabetical order) — Bradshaw Christian (2-0), Center (3-0), Colfax (2-0), Cosumnes Oaks (2-1), Foothill (2-0), Oakmont (2-1), Rio Linda (2-1), Rosemont (3-0), Roseville (2-1), Vista del Lago (1-2), Winters (2-0), Woodcreek (3-0), Yuba City (2-1).

This week’s schedule

All kickoffs start between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.

Top 20

No. 1 Folsom at Chaminade

Sacramento at No. 3 Del Oro

Vista del Lago at No. 4 Placer

Cosumnes Oaks at No. 6 Monterey Trail

No. 10 Antelope at No. 7 Capital Christian

Vacaville at No. 8 Granite Bay

No. 9 Jesuit vs. No. 19 Christian Brothers at Hughes Stadium, 7 p.m. Saturday

No. 11 Rocklin at Liberty

Turlock at No. 12 Sheldon

No. 14 Bear River at Liberty Ranch

No. 15 Grant at Franklin

Shasta at No. 16 Elk Grove

No. 20 Ponderosa at No. 17 Casa Roble

Whitney at No. 18 Lincoln

Byes: No. 2 Oak Ridge, No. 5 Inderkum, No. 13 River Valley

Other games

Amador at Union Mine

Burbank at Del Campo

Center at El Camino

Chico at Yuba City

Colfax at Colusa

East Nicolaus at Bradshaw Christian

Cordova at Rosemont

Delta at San Juan

Davis at Pioneer

Foresthill at Vacaville Christian

Dixon at Armijo

Las Plumas at Lindhurst

Kennedy at Bear Creek

Natomas at Foothill

River City at Escalon

Pleasant Grove at Woodcreek

Roseville at Rio Linda

Western Sierra vs. Esparto at Mahaney Park

Mesa Verde at Encina, 11 a.m. Saturday

Valley Christian vs. Turlock Christian, 7 p.m. Saturday

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.