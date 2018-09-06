Uber of Ponderosa and Grassman of Placer earn Bee weekly honors

Good hands and fast, furious feet earned two area players Bee voting honors.

Tyler Uber of Ponderosa won The Bee’s Highlight of the Week poll after his scoring grab from Elijah Henderson in a 55-19 rout of rival El Dorado in the 50th Gold Pan game.

Ranked 20th, Ponderosa plays at No. 17 Casa Roble on Friday night in a battle of 3-0 teams.

The Prep of the Week winner is Hans Grassman, a fullback for No. 4 Placer.

He rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-40 win over Bishop Manogue of Nevada.

The Hillmen (3-0) host to Vista del Lago (1-2) on Friday.