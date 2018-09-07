Monterey Trail scorches Cosumnes Oaks 63-28

Watch highlights as Monterey Trail beats Cosumnes Oaks 63-28 Friday night in Elk Grove.
By
Up Next
Watch highlights as Monterey Trail beats Cosumnes Oaks 63-28 Friday night in Elk Grove.
By
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Monterey Trail football races past Cosumnes Oaks in a track meet

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

September 07, 2018 10:40 PM

This one figured to be a track meet, fast and furious.

And so it was on Friday night at Mark Macres Stadium, where No. 6 Monterey Trail High School raced past nearby Cosumnes Oaks 63-28 in a nonleague meeting of Elk Grove Unified School District programs that live to run.

Monterey Trail elevated its program after opening in 2004 with the veer offense, which is heavy on blocking and the run, under founding and current coach T.J. Ewing.

Cosumnes Oaks, opened in 2008, has featured its share of receivers who played big-time college ball and now features perhaps the best running back in program history. Jacob Trach, fresh off of a school-record 383-yard, six-touchdown effort against River City, had his moments against the Mustangs, but he was outnumbered.

Trach jetted for scores of 79, 7 and 7 yards and had 166 rushing yards. Monterey Trail countered with its devastating 1-2-3 punch, led by team and campus leader Zach Larrier, a national recruit in football and track and field with perfect grades.

Larrier, playing quarterback, scored on runs of 8, 55 and 35 yards and tossed touchdown passes of 48 and 19 yards to Andre Crump and 40 to Brandon Hwa. So yes, the senior has wheels and an arm.

And he has some swift teammates, including running backs Jehiel Budgett and Viktor Oliver. Budgett rushed for 131 yards and had scoring runs of 48 and 11 yards. Oliver rushed for 91 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown sprint.

The unsung stars here are the guys in the trenches. The Mustangs offensive line: Noah Casarez, Exavier Malanca, Daniel Ramirez, Lathun Snipes and Anthony Thompson.

Monterey Trail continues to defy logic in that it overwhelms teams despite small roster numbers. The Mustangs trot out 33 players, but Ewing said his team’s heart is without measure. The Mustangs seek their eighth playoff berth since 2009, a run that includes two trips to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I finals.

“Our guys play hard, always,” Ewing said. “They always work for it.” A Bay Area native, Ewing said he learned the value of hard work from his grandparents, who were farmers in Iowa. “Spend your summers bailing hay,” Ewing said. “A city boy!”

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school

Sacramento's best preps coverage? We're your end zone.

Joe Davidson is the authority on our vibrant high school sports scene, and he's running routes around the region to bring you compelling stories every day on the people, teams and issues that shape the seasons. Our coverage includes:
  • The only Top 20 rankings of the Sacramento area, updated weekly.
  • Breaking news on coaching changes, elite recruits and big games.
  • Live updates, polls, video highlights and photo galleries.
Your support makes our high school sports report possible. Take advantage of a 99-cents offer for your first month of access to The Sacramento Bee.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.