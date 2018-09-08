Who had the best Friday night in regional high school football?

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week at sacbee.com
Grant Dinger, Woodcreek: Rushed for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns and scored a defensive TD in a 49-14 win over Pleasant Grove.
Jake Green, Colfax: Caught 6 passes from Alex Weir for 267 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 44-6 win over Colusa.
Calder Kunde, Bear River: Caught 3 touchdown passes and returned a blocked field goal 79 yards for a score in a 49-21 win over Liberty Ranch.
Zach Larrier, Monterey Trail: Passed for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 163 and another 3 TDs in a 63-28 win over Cosumnes Oaks.
Tyrell Smith, Sheldon: Rushed for 5 touchdowns, including a 90-yarder, in a 41-28 win over Turlock.
