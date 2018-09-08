Monterey Trail Mustangs Zach Larrier (17) passed for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 163 and another 3 TDs in a 63-28 win over Cosumnes Oaks on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Who had the best Friday night in regional high school football?

By Joe Davidson

September 08, 2018 02:55 PM

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week at sacbee.com

Voting ends Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Grant Dinger, Woodcreek: Rushed for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns and scored a defensive TD in a 49-14 win over Pleasant Grove.

Jake Green, Colfax: Caught 6 passes from Alex Weir for 267 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 44-6 win over Colusa.

Calder Kunde, Bear River: Caught 3 touchdown passes and returned a blocked field goal 79 yards for a score in a 49-21 win over Liberty Ranch.

Zach Larrier, Monterey Trail: Passed for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for 163 and another 3 TDs in a 63-28 win over Cosumnes Oaks.

Tyrell Smith, Sheldon: Rushed for 5 touchdowns, including a 90-yarder, in a 41-28 win over Turlock.

