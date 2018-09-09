How the Sacramento-area prep football teams size up as league openers loom

Now it’s showdown time as league openers loom.
The biggest game is in the Sierra Foothill League, where top-ranked Folsom readies for visiting Oak Ridge on Friday.
Also in the SFL, No. 3 Del Oro visits a rival in No. 8 Granite Bay.
This past weekend’s games included showdowns and throw-downs, including Capital Christian and Antelope players getting into it.
Keep in mind that these are rankings based on strength of schedule, so there will be teams with losing records in the mix, including Elk Grove, Antelope and Rocklin. If you can find three better regional teams that are better, give us a shout.
The Bee’s Top 20
1. Folsom (1) 3-1 — The Bulldogs are still steaming mad from their 14-0 opening loss at national heavy De La Salle, erupting for 50, 41 and 70 points against Bee-ranked Jesuit, Antelope and state-ranked Chaminade. Oak Ridge looms.
2. Oak Ridge (2) 3-0 — The Trojans come off a perfect time for a bye: entering the Folsom game. Oak Ridge seeks a SFL title. The chase starts here.
3. Del Oro (3) 4-0 — Dominating on offense, defense and special teams, and now bracing for rival Granite Bay in biggest test yet.
4. Placer (4) 4-0 — The Hillmen run teams ragged with the wing-T with Brad Bishop, Marshall Chapman, Hans Grassman and a dominating line.
5. Inderkum (5) 3-0 — The Tigers have scored 37, 69 and 42 points in a fast start. Capital Valley Conference play kicks off against once-mighty Bella Vista, which has a 27-game losing streak.
6. Monterey Trail (6) 4-0 — The Mustangs roared to a 63-28 victory over a good Cosumnes Oaks team behind Zach Larrier, one of the state’s great multisport scholars. He has a nice receiver in Andre Crump.
7. Capital Christian (7) 4-0 — The Cougars have beaten two of The Bee’s Top 10 teams in Grant and Antelope, and seek to shake up the new Capital Athletic League by winning it.
8. Granite Bay (8) 2-2 — The Grizzlies have lost to powerhouse teams Monte Vista and Damonte Ranch of Nevada, then bounced powerhouse Jesuit and Vacaville.
9. Jesuit (9) 1-2 — The Marauders overwhelmed Christian Brothers in the Holy Bowl again, this time behind Cade Cunningham and Hank Harvego.
10. Sheldon (12) 3-1 — The loss was in an opener to No. 6 Monterey Trail. Since then, the Huskies have come of age.
11. Bear River (14) 4-0 — The Bruins are rolling on offense, defense, special teams — all of it.
12. Grant (15) 2-2 — The Pacers regained some good footing with a solid win over Franklin. Now it’s time for SFL play.
13. River Valley (13) 3-1 — The Falcons lost to Northern Section heavy Pleasant Valley of Chico on a last-second field goal. Losses can inspire.
14. Elk Grove (16) 1-2 — The Thundering Herd opened with losses to No. 5 Inderkum and Bay Area heavy Serra of San Mateo before hammering Northern Section power Shasta 46-7.
15. Lincoln (18) 2-1 — The Zebras lost to Oak Ridge in an opener, but has rolled since. Tommy Turner hit Harry Rounds 11 times for 255 yards and three scores against Whitney.
16. Ponderosa (20) 4-0 — The Bruins haven’t sported this sort of record and optimism in years. Life is good in Shingle Springs.
17. Antelope (10) 1-3 — The Titans are reeling but ever so dangerous with a close win over Rocklin and losses to Lincoln, Folsom and Ponderosa.
18. Rocklin (11) 1-3 — Never mind the record. Check out the schedule, including a loss to Bay Area monster Liberty.
19. Casa Roble (17) 3-1 — The Rams will learn and grow from a tough loss to ranked Ponderosa.
20. Center (-) 4-0 — The Cougars have been a factor or a force since opening in 1982, and the guru coach here is Digol J’Beily, a late 1980s Center multi-sport star.
Dropped out — Christian Brothers
Bubble teams (in alphabetical order) — Bradshaw Christian (2-1), Center (4-0), Christian Brothers (2-2), Colfax (3-0), Cosumnes Oaks (2-2), Davis (3-1), East Nicolaus (3-0), Foothill (3-0), Oakmont (2-1), Rio Linda (3-1), Winters (3-0), Woodcreek (4-0), Yuba City (2-2).
This week’s schedule
All kickoffs start between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.
Top 20
No. 2 Oak Ridge at No. 1 Folsom
No. 3 Del Oro at No. 8 Granite Bay
El Dorado at No. 4 Placer
No. 5 Inderkum at Bella Vista
No. 7 Capital Christian vs. Christian Brothers at Hughes Stadium (7 p.m. Saturday)
Rio Americano at No. 9 Jesuit
Cosumnes Oaks at No. 10 Sheldon
Encina at No. 11 Bear River
Davis at No. 14 Elk Grove
No. 15 Lincoln at No. 20 Center
Cordova at No. 16 Ponderosa
No. 17 Antelope at Yuba City
Whitney at No. 18 Rocklin
No. 19 Casa Roble at Oakmont
Byes: No. 6 Monterey Trail, No. 13 River Valley
Other games
Sacramento at Del Campo
Vista del Lago at El Camino
Roseville at Woodcreek
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove at Cosumnes Oaks
Bradshaw Christian at Calaveras
McClatchy at Dixon
Mesa Verde at San Juan
Laguna Creek vs. Liberty Ranch at Cosumnes River College
Johnson at Foresthill
Florin vs. Pioneer at Monterey Trail
Mira Loma vs. Galt at Liberty Ranch
Natomas at Woodland
Rosemont at Kennedy
Nevada Union at River City
Union Mine at Colfax
Woodland Christian at Big Valley Christian
Arroyo at Amador
Delta at Esparto
Marysville at Las Plumas
Valley Christian vs. Coral Academy-Nevada at Wooster (7 p.m. Saturday)
Valley vs. Foothill at Cosumnes River College (7:15 p.m. Saturday)
