Bee Prep of the Week: Calder Kunde of Bear River

Calder Kunde does a little bit of everything for the Bear River High School football program.
He passes, he runs, he plays on special teams. And he makes plays for the 4-0 Bruins, the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions bearing down on more victories.
Kunde’s coaches — Terry Logue and Scott Savoie — say he is one of the most dynamic players in program history.
On Friday in a 49-21 victory at Liberty Ranch of Galt, Kunde earned Bee Prep of the Week honors through fan voting by passing for three touchdowns, two to Dylan Scott, and returning a blocked field goal for a score.
Kunde has passed for 488 yards and nine touchdowns this season with no interceptions as the Bruins rely on offensive balance and defensive power in blasting past South Tahoe (50-3), El Dorado (54-7), defending Nevada small-school state champion Pershing County (49-0) and Liberty Ranch.
As a junior last season, Kunde helped the Bruins upset higher-seeded Capital Christian in a playoff opener as a receiver and defensive back, en route to the section championship.
Comments