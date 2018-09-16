How two blowouts stirred a shakeup in The Bee’s Top 20 high school football rankings

It’s the midway point of the regular season and some schools still have two games to go before September closes out.
What gives?
This is the result of the entire academic sports schedule being moved up a week. Remember the days when the season wouldn’t start until after Labor Day? Ancient history.
Folsom remains firm at No. 1 after shelling previous No. 2 Oak Ridge, leaving Oak Ridge coach Eric Cavaliere to wonder how great Folsom is.
Del Oro inches up to No. 2 after rolling Granite Bay and could be 9-0 heading into a Week 10 showdown against Folsom for a shot at the Sierra Foothill League championship. Still, Oak Ridge, Granite Bay, Grant, Rocklin and Whitney expect to have a say in the league race.
We moved Monterey Trail up from No. 6 to No. 3 due to its strength of schedule, including wins over ranked Sheldon and Bay Area-ranked San Ramon Valley. Monterey Trail is also higher ranked over Placer and Inderkum in the Cal-Hi Sports, NorCal Preps and MaxPreps rankings.
Again, these are power rankings, not win-loss standings. Strength of schedule counts.
The Bee’s Top 20
Last week’s rankings in parentheses.
1. Folsom (1) 4-1 — The Bulldogs were crisp, efficient and dominant while blasting a good Oak Ridge team 62-6. The section is glad Folsom has a bye.
2. Del Oro (3) 5-0 — The Golden Eagles have found a nice gear under second-year coach Jeff Walters, who likes to say he’s “living the dream.” ‘Tis a good life being undefeated.
3. Monterey Trail (6) 4-0 — The Mustangs could be staring down at a 10-0 regular season, the program’s first.
4. Placer (4) 5-0 — The Hillmen ease into a bye having rolled all comers. Could be an all-time great team for the Auburn school.
5. Inderkum (5) 4-0 — The Tigers are still waiting for a competitive game. Fast and balanced.
6. Oak Ridge (2) 3-1 — The Trojans will rebound from the Folsom rout because that’s what big-time programs do.
7. Capital Christian (7) 5-0 — The Cougars survived the program’s most difficult nonleague schedule and target a 10-0 start.
8. Sheldon (10) 4-1 — The loss was during the opener to Monterey Trail. The Huskies have found a near gear since.
9. Granite Bay (8) 2-3 — The losses are to heavies Monte Vista, Damonte Ranch and Del Oro, with a big win over Jesuit.
10. Jesuit (9) 2-2 — The first night home game in program history was a rousing success — and a rout of Rio Americano.
11. River Valley (11) 3-1 — The Falcons are ready to unleash their polished new field, just in time for rival Yuba City.
12. Bear River (12) 5-0 — The Bruins roar into a bye, having devoured teams near and far.
13. Grant (13) 2-2 — The Pacers had a bye and near gear up for their Sierra Foothill League opener at Granite Bay.
14. Elk Grove (14) 2-2 — The Thundering Herd beat upstart Davis for program’s second consecutive win. Sheldon looms.
15. Ponderosa (16) 5-0 — The Bruins are 5-0 for the first time in eons, eager for more. A credit to coach Davy Johnson.
16. Antelope (17) 2-3 — The Titans have wins over Rocklin and Yuba City and losses to Folsom, Capital Christian and Lincoln.
17. Rocklin (18) 2-3 — The Thunder have losses to Antelope, Nevada-ranked Damonte Ranch and NorCal heavy Liberty. Whitney looms.
18. Center (20) 5-0 — The Cougars are soaring again with a 20-14 win over Lincoln with Bear River looming on Sept 28.
19. Casa Roble (19) 4-1 — The Rams beat Oakmont 20-17 despite being shorthanded and lost by 10 to Ponderosa.
20. Lincoln (15) 2-2 — The Zebras have losses to Oak Ridge and Center and wins over Antelope and Whitney.
Dropped out — None
Bubble teams (in alphabetical order) — Bradshaw Christian (2-2), Burbank (2-3), Colfax (4-0), Cosumnes Oaks (2-2), Davis (3-2), East Nicolaus (4-0) Foothill (4-0), Franklin (2-3), Nevada Union (2-2), Oakmont (2-2), Rio Linda (3-1), Winters (4-0), Woodcreek (5-0), Yuba City (2-2).
This week’s schedule
All games kickoff between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.
Top 20
Whitney at No. 2 Del Oro
Paraclete at No. 3 Monterey Trail
No. 5 Inderkum at Lincoln-Stockton
No. 17 Rocklin at No. 6 Oak Ridge
El Camino at No. 7 Capital Christian
No. 14 Elk Grove at No. 8 Sheldon
No. 13 Grant at No. 9 Granite Bay
Franklin at No. 10 Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
Yuba City at No. 11 River Valley
Roseville at No. 16 Antelope
No. 20 Lincoln at Eureka
Byes — No. 1 Folsom, No. 4 Placer, No. 12 Bear River, No. 15 Ponderosa, No. 18 Center, No. 19 Casa Roble
Other games
Bradshaw Christian at Woodland Christian
Dixon at Argonaut
Florin at Kennedy
Foothill at Rio Linda
Galt at Franklin-Stockton
Highlands at Pioneer
Colfax at Wheatland
Del Campo at Vista del Lago
Pleasant Grove at Cosumnes Oaks
Woodcreek at Bella Vista
Johnson vs. Encina at Rosemont
Lindhurst at Natomas
Nevada Union at Fairfield
Oakmont at Cordova
Valley vs. McClatchy at Hughes Stadium
Rio Americano vs. Christian Brothers at Del Campo
Mira Loma at San Juan
Woodland at Wood
University Prep vs. Western Sierra at Mahaney Park
Gridley at Marysville
Golden Sierra at East Nicolaus
Winters at Esparto
Comments