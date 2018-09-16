Del Oro’s Sheldon Conde, center, scores a touchdown Friday in a win over Granite Bay at Del Oro High School.
Joe Davidson

How two blowouts stirred a shakeup in The Bee’s Top 20 high school football rankings

By Joe Davidson

September 16, 2018 10:12 PM

It’s the midway point of the regular season and some schools still have two games to go before September closes out.

What gives?

This is the result of the entire academic sports schedule being moved up a week. Remember the days when the season wouldn’t start until after Labor Day? Ancient history.

Folsom remains firm at No. 1 after shelling previous No. 2 Oak Ridge, leaving Oak Ridge coach Eric Cavaliere to wonder how great Folsom is.

Del Oro inches up to No. 2 after rolling Granite Bay and could be 9-0 heading into a Week 10 showdown against Folsom for a shot at the Sierra Foothill League championship. Still, Oak Ridge, Granite Bay, Grant, Rocklin and Whitney expect to have a say in the league race.

The Folsom Bulldogs offense exploded for a 62-6 victory over the Oak Ridge Trojans

By

We moved Monterey Trail up from No. 6 to No. 3 due to its strength of schedule, including wins over ranked Sheldon and Bay Area-ranked San Ramon Valley. Monterey Trail is also higher ranked over Placer and Inderkum in the Cal-Hi Sports, NorCal Preps and MaxPreps rankings.

Again, these are power rankings, not win-loss standings. Strength of schedule counts.

The Bee’s Top 20

Last week’s rankings in parentheses.

1. Folsom (1) 4-1 — The Bulldogs were crisp, efficient and dominant while blasting a good Oak Ridge team 62-6. The section is glad Folsom has a bye.

2. Del Oro (3) 5-0 — The Golden Eagles have found a nice gear under second-year coach Jeff Walters, who likes to say he’s “living the dream.” ‘Tis a good life being undefeated.

3. Monterey Trail (6) 4-0 — The Mustangs could be staring down at a 10-0 regular season, the program’s first.

4. Placer (4) 5-0 — The Hillmen ease into a bye having rolled all comers. Could be an all-time great team for the Auburn school.

5. Inderkum (5) 4-0 — The Tigers are still waiting for a competitive game. Fast and balanced.

6. Oak Ridge (2) 3-1 — The Trojans will rebound from the Folsom rout because that’s what big-time programs do.

7. Capital Christian (7) 5-0 — The Cougars survived the program’s most difficult nonleague schedule and target a 10-0 start.

8. Sheldon (10) 4-1 — The loss was during the opener to Monterey Trail. The Huskies have found a near gear since.

9. Granite Bay (8) 2-3 — The losses are to heavies Monte Vista, Damonte Ranch and Del Oro, with a big win over Jesuit.

10. Jesuit (9) 2-2 — The first night home game in program history was a rousing success — and a rout of Rio Americano.

11. River Valley (11) 3-1 — The Falcons are ready to unleash their polished new field, just in time for rival Yuba City.

12. Bear River (12) 5-0 — The Bruins roar into a bye, having devoured teams near and far.

13. Grant (13) 2-2 — The Pacers had a bye and near gear up for their Sierra Foothill League opener at Granite Bay.

14. Elk Grove (14) 2-2 — The Thundering Herd beat upstart Davis for program’s second consecutive win. Sheldon looms.

15. Ponderosa (16) 5-0 — The Bruins are 5-0 for the first time in eons, eager for more. A credit to coach Davy Johnson.

16. Antelope (17) 2-3 — The Titans have wins over Rocklin and Yuba City and losses to Folsom, Capital Christian and Lincoln.

17. Rocklin (18) 2-3 — The Thunder have losses to Antelope, Nevada-ranked Damonte Ranch and NorCal heavy Liberty. Whitney looms.

18. Center (20) 5-0 — The Cougars are soaring again with a 20-14 win over Lincoln with Bear River looming on Sept 28.

19. Casa Roble (19) 4-1 — The Rams beat Oakmont 20-17 despite being shorthanded and lost by 10 to Ponderosa.

20. Lincoln (15) 2-2 — The Zebras have losses to Oak Ridge and Center and wins over Antelope and Whitney.

Dropped out — None

Bubble teams (in alphabetical order) — Bradshaw Christian (2-2), Burbank (2-3), Colfax (4-0), Cosumnes Oaks (2-2), Davis (3-2), East Nicolaus (4-0) Foothill (4-0), Franklin (2-3), Nevada Union (2-2), Oakmont (2-2), Rio Linda (3-1), Winters (4-0), Woodcreek (5-0), Yuba City (2-2).

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.

This week’s schedule

All games kickoff between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.

Top 20

Whitney at No. 2 Del Oro

Paraclete at No. 3 Monterey Trail

No. 5 Inderkum at Lincoln-Stockton

No. 17 Rocklin at No. 6 Oak Ridge

El Camino at No. 7 Capital Christian

No. 14 Elk Grove at No. 8 Sheldon

No. 13 Grant at No. 9 Granite Bay

Franklin at No. 10 Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

Yuba City at No. 11 River Valley

Roseville at No. 16 Antelope

No. 20 Lincoln at Eureka

Byes — No. 1 Folsom, No. 4 Placer, No. 12 Bear River, No. 15 Ponderosa, No. 18 Center, No. 19 Casa Roble

Other games

Bradshaw Christian at Woodland Christian

Dixon at Argonaut

Florin at Kennedy

Foothill at Rio Linda

Galt at Franklin-Stockton

Highlands at Pioneer

Colfax at Wheatland

Del Campo at Vista del Lago

Pleasant Grove at Cosumnes Oaks

Woodcreek at Bella Vista

Johnson vs. Encina at Rosemont

Lindhurst at Natomas

Nevada Union at Fairfield

Oakmont at Cordova

Valley vs. McClatchy at Hughes Stadium

Rio Americano vs. Christian Brothers at Del Campo

Mira Loma at San Juan

Woodland at Wood

University Prep vs. Western Sierra at Mahaney Park

Gridley at Marysville

Golden Sierra at East Nicolaus

Winters at Esparto

