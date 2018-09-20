The Bee’s Prep of the Week: Brandon Rundgren of Franklin

Brandon Rundgren showed promise last season as a young quarterback for Franklin High School.

He’s showing even more of it now for the Wildcats of Elk Grove.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior earned Bee Prep of the Week honors through fan voting for his work against Cosumnes Oaks last Friday in a Delta League opener. Rundgren completed 11 of 17 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Hardey, and he ran for a score to key a 42-21 victory.

Rundgren has passed for 795 yards and six touchdowns, and he has averaged 18.4 yards per carry in rushing for 92 yards over five games for the 2-3 Wildcats.

Franklin visits Jesuit on Friday in a 4:15 p.m. game as the Wildcats set aim on a Delta championship and another Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth, which would be the program’s 11th since 2006.