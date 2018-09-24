Latest high school football rankings feature usual programs and some fresh faces

The seventh week of the season will arrive before October does. How goofy does that sound?
Top-ranked Folsom did not win — but it did not lose, either. The Bulldogs rested and prepared for the remainder of the Sierra Foothill League season that concludes with a final-week showdown with No. 2 Del Oro, which is 6-0 and has a bye this week.
Keep in mind that these are rankings with emphasis on strength of schedule, which explains why some teams are in the mix with losing records.
Among those are No. 10 Granite Bay, which handily beat No. 11 Jesuit 27-12 earlier this season; and Elk Grove, which has losses to No. 5 Inderkum, Bay Area power Serra of San Mateo and No. 8 Sheldon.
A closer peek:
1. Folsom (1) 4-1 — The Bulldogs have won 25 consecutive SFL games, every one of them since entering the league before the 2012 season. Who stalls the streak?
2. Del Oro (2) 6-0 — The Golden Eagles are riding high and gearing up for a showdown against Oak Ridge on Oct. 5, but the program is also mourning the loss of beloved retired Del Oro guru teacher and coach John Fletcher.
3. Monterey Trail (3) 5-0 — Zach Larrier is too fast for this level. He sprints downfield like the track star he is.
4. Placer (4) 5-0 — The Hillmen are favored to win the newly created Foothill Valley League that includes ranked Ponderosa, Rio Linda and two teams on the bubble: Nevada Union and Lincoln.
5. Inderkum (5) 5-0 — The Tigers get their toughest test since and opening win against Elk Grove when they visit unbeaten and newly ranked Woodcreek.
6. Oak Ridge (6) 4-1 — How do you respond from a crushing loss? You deliver a crushing blow, and the Trojans delivered in a rout of Rocklin.
7. Capital Christian (7) 6-0 — Trey Jones and Will Buck are among the anchor cogs for a program that improves by the week and stands as the clear favorite in the Capital Athletic League.
8. Sheldon (8) 5-1 — The winning streak for one of the region’s youngest team is now five after beating Elk Grove. The lone loss was to Monterey Trail.
9. Grant (13) 3-2 — The gritty and young Pacers scored a major victory at Granite Bay, 29-21 in overtime, and now prepare for Oak Ridge.
10. Granite Bay (9) 2-3 — The Grizzlies lost a thriller to Grant and badly need a win against a Whitney team that badly needs a victory as well.
11. Jesuit (10) 3-2 — Big Red is rounding into form, having won three consecutive games to get the momentum rolling
12. Bear River (12) 5-0 — The Bruins enjoyed a bye week and now prepare for unbeaten Center at home in one of the section’s great football settings.
13. Elk Grove (14) 2-3 — The Thundering Herd is growing by the week with young players making young mistakes, but the effort and talent is there.
14. Ponderosa (15) 5-0 — Imagine how loaded the Bruins would be if they hadn’t lost key players in recent years to other programs.
15. Antelope (17) 3-3 — Two losses were to Folsom and Capital Christian, and there’s been growth since. Bella Vista, Woodcreek and Inderkum loom.
16. Center (18) 5-0 — The Cougars find out what they have with a showdown game at Bear River next with the Pioneer Valley League title floating out there.
17. Casa Roble (19) 4-1 — The Rams are overwhelming favorites to win the Golden Empire League that includes five teams with losing records and are 5-20 overall.
18. Woodcreek (-) 6-0 — Welcome to the mix, Timberwolves, who are 6-0 for the first time and eager for more.
19. Colfax (-) 5-0 — The Falcons remain a powerhouse under coach Tony Martello, one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s very best leaders and game coaches.
20. Rio Linda (-) 4-1 — The Knights opened with a loss to Center and have rolled since. Cameron Skattebo is a load.
Dropped out — Lincoln, Rocklin, River Valley
Bubble teams (in alphabetical order): Bradshaw Christian (3-2), Burbank (3-3), Cosumnes Oaks (3-3), Davis (3-2), East Nicolaus (5-0) Foothill (4-1), Galt 4-1, Lincoln (2-3), Nevada Union (3-2), Oakmont (3-2), River Valley (3-2), Rocklin (2-4), Vista del Lago (3-3), Winters (5-0), Yuba City (3-3).
This week’s schedule
Kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.
Top 20
No. 1 Folsom at Rocklin
No. 3 Monterey Trail at River City
Nevada Union at No. 4 Placer
No. 5 Inderkum at No. 18 Woodcreek
No. 9 Grant at No. 6 Oak Ridge
Del Campo at No. 7 Capital Christian
No. 8 Sheldon at Davis
No. 10 Granite Bay at Whitney
No. 11 Jesuit at Cosumnes Oaks
No. 16 Center at No. 12 Bear River
No. 13 Elk Grove vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon
No. 20 Rio Linda at No. 14 Ponderosa
Bella Vista at No. 15 Antelope
Mira Loma at No. 17 Casa Roble
No. 19 Colfax at Foothill
Byes — No. 2 Del Oro
Other games
River Valley at Roseville
Lincoln at Oakmont
Dixon at Woodland
McClatchy at Kennedy
Marysville at Lindhurst
Western Sierra at Foresthill
Woodland Christian at Delta
Highlands at Rio Vista
Linden at Golden Sierra
Bradshaw Christian at Liberty Ranch
Galt at El Dorado
Rosemont at Union Mine
Mesa Verde vs. Pioneer at San Juan
Florin vs. Valley at Monterey Trail
Johnson vs. Cordova at Rosemont
Laguna Creek vs. Burbank at Cosumnes River College
Rio Americano vs. Vista del Lago at Del Campo
El Camino vs. Sacramento at Hughes Stadium
Valley Christian at Encina (11 a.m. Saturday)
Vacaville Christian at San Juan (7 p.m. Saturday)
Comments