Zach Larrier, center, has helped Monterey Trail go 5-0 this season. The Mustangs play their first Metro League game Friday when they face River City.
Zach Larrier, center, has helped Monterey Trail go 5-0 this season. The Mustangs play their first Metro League game Friday when they face River City. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com
Zach Larrier, center, has helped Monterey Trail go 5-0 this season. The Mustangs play their first Metro League game Friday when they face River City. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Latest high school football rankings feature usual programs and some fresh faces

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

September 24, 2018 12:18 AM

The seventh week of the season will arrive before October does. How goofy does that sound?

Top-ranked Folsom did not win — but it did not lose, either. The Bulldogs rested and prepared for the remainder of the Sierra Foothill League season that concludes with a final-week showdown with No. 2 Del Oro, which is 6-0 and has a bye this week.

Keep in mind that these are rankings with emphasis on strength of schedule, which explains why some teams are in the mix with losing records.

Among those are No. 10 Granite Bay, which handily beat No. 11 Jesuit 27-12 earlier this season; and Elk Grove, which has losses to No. 5 Inderkum, Bay Area power Serra of San Mateo and No. 8 Sheldon.

A closer peek:

1. Folsom (1) 4-1 — The Bulldogs have won 25 consecutive SFL games, every one of them since entering the league before the 2012 season. Who stalls the streak?

2. Del Oro (2) 6-0 — The Golden Eagles are riding high and gearing up for a showdown against Oak Ridge on Oct. 5, but the program is also mourning the loss of beloved retired Del Oro guru teacher and coach John Fletcher.

3. Monterey Trail (3) 5-0 — Zach Larrier is too fast for this level. He sprints downfield like the track star he is.

4. Placer (4) 5-0 — The Hillmen are favored to win the newly created Foothill Valley League that includes ranked Ponderosa, Rio Linda and two teams on the bubble: Nevada Union and Lincoln.

5. Inderkum (5) 5-0 — The Tigers get their toughest test since and opening win against Elk Grove when they visit unbeaten and newly ranked Woodcreek.

6. Oak Ridge (6) 4-1 — How do you respond from a crushing loss? You deliver a crushing blow, and the Trojans delivered in a rout of Rocklin.

7. Capital Christian (7) 6-0 — Trey Jones and Will Buck are among the anchor cogs for a program that improves by the week and stands as the clear favorite in the Capital Athletic League.

8. Sheldon (8) 5-1 — The winning streak for one of the region’s youngest team is now five after beating Elk Grove. The lone loss was to Monterey Trail.

9. Grant (13) 3-2 — The gritty and young Pacers scored a major victory at Granite Bay, 29-21 in overtime, and now prepare for Oak Ridge.

10. Granite Bay (9) 2-3 — The Grizzlies lost a thriller to Grant and badly need a win against a Whitney team that badly needs a victory as well.

11. Jesuit (10) 3-2 — Big Red is rounding into form, having won three consecutive games to get the momentum rolling

12. Bear River (12) 5-0 — The Bruins enjoyed a bye week and now prepare for unbeaten Center at home in one of the section’s great football settings.

13. Elk Grove (14) 2-3 — The Thundering Herd is growing by the week with young players making young mistakes, but the effort and talent is there.

14. Ponderosa (15) 5-0 — Imagine how loaded the Bruins would be if they hadn’t lost key players in recent years to other programs.

15. Antelope (17) 3-3 — Two losses were to Folsom and Capital Christian, and there’s been growth since. Bella Vista, Woodcreek and Inderkum loom.

16. Center (18) 5-0 — The Cougars find out what they have with a showdown game at Bear River next with the Pioneer Valley League title floating out there.

17. Casa Roble (19) 4-1 — The Rams are overwhelming favorites to win the Golden Empire League that includes five teams with losing records and are 5-20 overall.

18. Woodcreek (-) 6-0 — Welcome to the mix, Timberwolves, who are 6-0 for the first time and eager for more.

19. Colfax (-) 5-0 — The Falcons remain a powerhouse under coach Tony Martello, one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s very best leaders and game coaches.

20. Rio Linda (-) 4-1 — The Knights opened with a loss to Center and have rolled since. Cameron Skattebo is a load.

Dropped out — Lincoln, Rocklin, River Valley

Bubble teams (in alphabetical order): Bradshaw Christian (3-2), Burbank (3-3), Cosumnes Oaks (3-3), Davis (3-2), East Nicolaus (5-0) Foothill (4-1), Galt 4-1, Lincoln (2-3), Nevada Union (3-2), Oakmont (3-2), River Valley (3-2), Rocklin (2-4), Vista del Lago (3-3), Winters (5-0), Yuba City (3-3).

Video highlights from Grant's win over Granite Bay in a Sierra Foothill League contest on Friday, September 21, 2018.

By

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.

This week’s schedule

Kickoffs between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted.

Top 20

No. 1 Folsom at Rocklin

No. 3 Monterey Trail at River City

Nevada Union at No. 4 Placer

No. 5 Inderkum at No. 18 Woodcreek

No. 9 Grant at No. 6 Oak Ridge

Del Campo at No. 7 Capital Christian

No. 8 Sheldon at Davis

No. 10 Granite Bay at Whitney

No. 11 Jesuit at Cosumnes Oaks

No. 16 Center at No. 12 Bear River

No. 13 Elk Grove vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon

No. 20 Rio Linda at No. 14 Ponderosa

Bella Vista at No. 15 Antelope

Mira Loma at No. 17 Casa Roble

No. 19 Colfax at Foothill

Byes — No. 2 Del Oro

Other games

River Valley at Roseville

Lincoln at Oakmont

Dixon at Woodland

McClatchy at Kennedy

Marysville at Lindhurst

Western Sierra at Foresthill

Woodland Christian at Delta

Highlands at Rio Vista

Linden at Golden Sierra

Bradshaw Christian at Liberty Ranch

Galt at El Dorado

Rosemont at Union Mine

Mesa Verde vs. Pioneer at San Juan

Florin vs. Valley at Monterey Trail

Johnson vs. Cordova at Rosemont

Laguna Creek vs. Burbank at Cosumnes River College

Rio Americano vs. Vista del Lago at Del Campo

El Camino vs. Sacramento at Hughes Stadium

Valley Christian at Encina (11 a.m. Saturday)

Vacaville Christian at San Juan (7 p.m. Saturday)

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.