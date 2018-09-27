Bee Prep of the Week: Cameron Skattebo of Rio Linda

Cameron Skattebo earned Bee Prep of the Week honors for doing what he generally does on game nights: a little bit of everything.
The Rio Linda High School junior had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, rushed for 276 yards on 15 carries and ran for a score, and he made five tackles on defense in a 70-50 win over Foothill to push the Knights to 4-1.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Skattebo has rushed for 1,020 yards on just 76 carries this season, an average of 13.4 yards a carry and 204.0 yards each outing. He has rushed for 13 touchdowns.
Skattebo’s season high was a 253-yard effort on 14 carries and five touchdowns in a 47-3 win over Pioneer on Aug. 24.
Skattebo’s brother, Leonard, was a standout Rio Linda running back in 2013, rushing for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns for an 11-2 team.
