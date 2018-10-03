Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Bee Prep of the Week: Bonner-Hayes of Bradshaw Christian

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

October 03, 2018 09:01 PM

One thing is certain for the Bradshaw Christian High School football program: When Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes has a big game, the Pride prevail.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior produced his best outing of the season in a 50-22 victory over Liberty Ranch on Friday and earned Bee Prep of the Week accolades through fan voting on sacbee.com.

He rushed for 181 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns against the Hawks. Bonner-Hayes has averaged 16.5 yards per carry — and is up to 8.7 yards per carry on the season.

Bonner-Hayes opened the season with a 137-yard, two-touchdown effort in a 33-30 win over Salesian of Richmond. He has 563 yards and six scores for the 4-2 Pride.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.