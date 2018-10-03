Bee Prep of the Week: Bonner-Hayes of Bradshaw Christian

One thing is certain for the Bradshaw Christian High School football program: When Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes has a big game, the Pride prevail.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior produced his best outing of the season in a 50-22 victory over Liberty Ranch on Friday and earned Bee Prep of the Week accolades through fan voting on sacbee.com.
He rushed for 181 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns against the Hawks. Bonner-Hayes has averaged 16.5 yards per carry — and is up to 8.7 yards per carry on the season.
Bonner-Hayes opened the season with a 137-yard, two-touchdown effort in a 33-30 win over Salesian of Richmond. He has 563 yards and six scores for the 4-2 Pride.
Comments