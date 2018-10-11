Bee Prep of the Week had a King-sized effort

Elijah King was all over the field on a historic night last Friday.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior helped Cosumnes Oaks High School beat Franklin for the first time, 21-7.
He earned Bee Prep of the Week honors in fan voting after catching eight passes from Anthony Grigsby for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including a 59-yarder.
King also had 10 tackles for the Wolfpack, who can secure a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth for the eighth consecutive season. Cosumnes Oaks (4-4) closes the Delta League schedule against Elk Grove and Davis.
