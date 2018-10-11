Joe Davidson

Bee Prep of the Week had a King-sized effort

By Joe Davidson

October 11, 2018 02:50 PM

Elijah King was all over the field on a historic night last Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior helped Cosumnes Oaks High School beat Franklin for the first time, 21-7.

He earned Bee Prep of the Week honors in fan voting after catching eight passes from Anthony Grigsby for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including a 59-yarder.

King also had 10 tackles for the Wolfpack, who can secure a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff berth for the eighth consecutive season. Cosumnes Oaks (4-4) closes the Delta League schedule against Elk Grove and Davis.

